Goshen Physicians OSM welcomes nurse practitioner
GOSHEN — Eric Brown has joined Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine as a family nurse practitioner. He works with a team of specialists to provide treatment options for patients with degenerative joint conditions, such as arthritis. Brown also treats patients with injuries to bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments.
“Nurse practitioners like Eric play a key role in helping athletes, weekend warriors and people with wear and tear on their bodies regain mobility and get back to activities that are important to them,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO.
Brown has extensive experience with pre- and post-operative care to meet patient needs before, during and after surgery.
Brown earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
Learn to relax
GOSHEN — Conflict can and does occur in many people’s professional and personal lives. Learn skills to handle everyday conflict in ways that lead to better health and healthier relationships during an educational program by Purdue Extension. The public is invited to a free, educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. If anyone is in need of a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 574-533-0554 by Nov. 4.