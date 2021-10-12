Family medicine physician joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Jingpin Li welcomes new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park. She provides comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages.
Dr. Li did her family medicine residency with Cook County Health. Her medical experience includes an emphasis on women’s health and disease management for patients with diabetes, heart failure, depression and other complex conditions.
“We are dedicated to providing a medical home for all families in our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Family medicine doctors like Dr. Li expand access to care for patients throughout the lifecycle.”
Dr. Li received a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Chicago in Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the same university.
‘Crunching’ to celebrate good health regionally
GOSHEN — It’s Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch time. Goshen Health, Elkhart County Food Council, Eastwood Elementary School in Elkhart and Lakeland Primary School in LaGrange are partnering together to celebrate the seventh annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.
Organizations, schools and hospitals across the Great Lakes region states of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin participate in the annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch — a celebration to recognize the region’s apple orchards and importance of farm to school.
On Thursday, Lakeland Primary students will host a school-wide apple “crunch” event and dance party on the playground at 2 p.m. The fun and learning continues on Friday when students participate in a variety of apple-themed educational and activity stations throughout the school day.
Along with a school-wide crunch in the afternoon, Eastwood Elementary students plan to read a book and build an apple “kindness” tree.
“We are honored to have community partners join us in helping children learn about health and nutrition,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO “Collaborations like this help to positively impact the health of our community in a fun way.”
This collective crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes region.
“We are so excited to participate in the crunch event,” said Traci Blaize, principal at Lakeland Primary School. “Our team has worked hard to create the activities. We know the students are going to love the events we have planned for them.”
For more information, contact CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com or call 574-364-2496.
Parkview stroke center earns national honors
FORT WAYNE — The Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, according to information provided by parkview.
According to the AHA, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.
“The Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center is honored to again be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping patients have the best possible chance of survival and after a stroke,” said Dr. Fen Lei Chang, medical director, Parkview Neurosciences. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”
“We are pleased to recognize Parkview for their commitment to stroke care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
The Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center also received the AHA’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Honor Roll awards by meeting additional quality and safety guidelines.
