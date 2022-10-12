Pulmonary rehabilitation program receives certification
GOSHEN — Goshen Heart & Vascular Center’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). The certification recognizes the center’s rehab program as being a leader for employing the most advanced practices in pulmonary rehabilitation and having proven track records of high-quality patient care, according to a statement from Goshen Health.
“Achieving a certification like this requires us to provide extensive documentation that we are following the association’s standards of care,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “This strengthens our accountability and keeps us on the forefront of the latest outcome-based patient care. We are proud of our colleagues’ work with patients — and we appreciate the opportunity to work with organizations who set high standards for providing effective patient care.”
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs help people with heart, vascular or lung health conditions recover faster and achieve a higher quality of life. The programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
The AACVPR certification is valid for three years.
Crunching for good heath
GOSHEN — Goshen Health and Lakeland Primary School are partnering again this year to celebrate the eighth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch. They’ll be joined in their celebration by other organizations, schools and hospitals across the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
On Thursday, Lakeland Primary students will participate in a school-wide apple “crunch” event on the playground at 2 p.m. The fun and learning will continue on Friday when students will participate in a variety of fun apple-themed educational and activity stations throughout the school day.
“Partnering with our community in order to help children learn about nutrition and health is an honor for Goshen Health,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “Collaborations like this help to positively impact the health of our community in a fun way.”
“We are so excited to participate in the crunch event again this year,” said Kimberly Kabrich, principal at Lakeland Primary School, “Our team has worked very hard to create fun, educational activities that the students will love.”
This collective crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes Region.
For more information, please email CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com or call 574-364-2496.