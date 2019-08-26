Family nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Adults and children now have expanded access to care from nurse practitioner Nicole Greenlee at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care. Greenlee treats patients of all ages who need immediate medical attention for common illnesses and minor injuries.
Greenlee recently received certification as a family nurse practitioner. Previously, she served as a registered nurse at the urgent care facility. She also is an oncology-certified nurse with nearly a decade of experience at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. Her years of oncology experience have ranged from administering chemotherapies and biotherapies to attending patients undergoing radiation therapy.
“Nicole has been instrumental in developing nursing professional practices at Goshen Health,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Patients welcome the experience and patient-centered focus she brings to our Urgent Care practice.”
Educating patients is as important as treating them medically for Greenlee. She also believes in treating the whole person, not just the disease. She pursues knowledge in evolving fields of medicine, including genetics and the integration of holistic therapies with traditional medicine.
While volunteering as a missionary nurse in Kenya, Greenlee lived and worked in an orphanage. She helped manage a wide range of pediatric illnesses, including tropical diseases.
Greenlee received her Master of Science in nursing from Ball State University in Muncie. She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Anderson University.
Podiatrist joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has welcomed podiatrist Kevin Houseman to the care team. He brings nearly a decade of experience in diagnosing and treating diseases, deformities, disorders and traumatic injuries of the foot and ankle.
Dr. Houseman is certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and has extensive experience providing diabetic wound care and limb preservation. His comprehensive approach to wound management includes coordination of hyperbaric oxygen therapy at Goshen Wound Center to accelerate healing of chronic wounds.
Clinical experiences have taken Dr. Houseman from outpatient and inpatient settings to the emergency room and surgery center. The broad range of conditions he treats include toenail conditions, fractures, sprains, strains and tendonitis of the foot and ankle. He also provides care for plantar fasciitis, flat foot pain, bunions and hammertoes.
Dr. Houseman received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence. During his senior year of residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, Mich., he served as chief resident of podiatric medicine and surgery. Dr. Houseman earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.