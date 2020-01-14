Nurse practitioner joins Milford medical center
MILFORD — Nurse practitioner Heather Whitehead is now accepting patients for primary care at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Milford, 201 S. Main St.
She joined the practice in December and works alongside Dr. Tamara Kermani and Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Frazier.
Whitehead provides a wide spectrum of care, including wellness exams and routine physicals, immunizations, vaccinations and medication management, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release. She also treats patients with acute and chronic illnesses.
Whitehead received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Indiana University South Bend. Her clinical interests include diabetes management, heart disease prevention, hypertension, pulmonary diseases and treatment of mental health illnesses, such as depression and anxiety.
Program to focus on chocolate, health
LAGRANGE — Registered dietitian/ nutritionist Sue Delagrange is hosting a free program Feb. 28 titled Chocolate: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
The event will take placed from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the LaGrange County Council on Aging, 410 Central Ave.
Attendees will be shown how a cocoa pod from South America is transformed into a food that actually offers health benefits.
Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information or to reserve a seat, call Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana at 866-484-9560.
Goshen Center for Cancer Care granted $10K
GOSHEN — Goshen Center for Cancer Care received a $10,000 transportation services grant from the American Cancer Society to help local patients who have limited or no access to transportation get to their scheduled treatments at the center.
"Each week, many patients throughout the region need a ride to our treatment facility," Susan Franger, vice president of cancer services and strategic planning at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, said. "This funding removes a significant roadblock and will help them get the essential care they need."
Patients with cancer cite transportation as the second most critical issue they face, according to ACS. Many do not have a vehicle or are too ill to drive themselves. Others have no one nearby with the time and financial resources to provide transportation.
"It's important for patients to follow their treatment plan," Franger said. "For some, that can mean several trips per week for their appointments."
Patients who meet specific criteria can qualify for the free transportation services. The Center for Cancer Care Colleagues work to connect patients with resources in the community to support them throughout their cancer journey. This may include transportation, financial aid, food assistance and prescription discounts.
For more information about the grant, or the criteria to qualify for free transportation services, call 574-364-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.