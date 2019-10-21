Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Kylee Rohatgi has joined the care team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care as a family nurse practitioner.
She provides primary and urgent care services for patients of all ages.
“We continue to expand access to medical care for families in our community,” Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO, said in a news release. “Kylee is dedicated to educating patients about their health and wellbeing.”
Previous nursing experiences in cardiac medicine and surgery, as well as endoscopic procedures have given Rohatgi a broad understanding of disease processes and patient care. She also has helped advance future leaders in nursing as an assistant professor at Goshen College.
Rohatgi received a master of science degree in nursing from Goshen College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Drexel University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in biology and mathematics from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
State health department awards student loan grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health has awarded a total of 60 student loan repayment grants to practitioners across Indiana to help ensure that Hoosiers have adequate access to mental health, substance use and primary care.
“Empowering students to become health care professionals is a win both for the students and the Indiana communities where their expertise will save lives and help people enter and maintain recovery,” said Indiana executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement Jim McClelland.
ISDH is investing $300,000 in the student loan repayment program, and the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will match that amount. Thirty awards are issued in each of the four years of the grant.
The funding provides an incentive for physicians, psychiatrists, alcohol and substance use counselors and practitioners in related disciplines to practice in specific, federally designated areas experiencing health professional shortages and those that have experienced deaths from opioid use. The program is available to practitioners in any Indiana county, with priority given to Blackford, Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Switzerland, Union and Wayne counties.
Applications for the next round are available online at www.in.gov/isdh/28090.htm.
