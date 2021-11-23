Internal medicine physician joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Dr. Matthew Norton has joined the primary care team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Keystone. Dr. Norton is board certified in osteopathic medicine and specializes in internal medicine. He manages the medical care for adult patients with a wide range of health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and chronic wounds.
“Dr. Norton brings experience in providing care for adult patients in the hospital setting as well as managing their care at every stage of life,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO.
Dr. Norton received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lake Erie, Pennsylvania. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Detroit Medicine Center in Detroit.
Program to focus on balance
GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County office will be hosting a program, “A Matter of Balance,” Jan. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 and Feb. 1 and 2.
This free program is based on an award-winning evidence-based fall prevention program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Participants will learn how to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity levels, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.
The presenter will be Linda Curley, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Lake County.
Times will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Inclement weather dates are set for Feb. 8 and 9.) Each class will build upon the previous session making it important to attend all classes, Extension officials stated in a press release. All sessions will be held in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Those who would like to join the program should register in advance by calling the Extension office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Early registration is required. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Linda Curley at 219-755-3240 or email lcurley@purdue.edu by Dec. 8.
Bowen Center honored for excellence
WARSAW — Bowen Center has been honored with the NextGen Healthcare 2021 Excellence in Integration Award. The award honors a healthcare company that has successfully integrated the use of an electronic medical records solution to improve workflows, automation, efficiency and delivery of healthcare services across the organization, according to information provided by Bowen Center.
The Community Mental Health Center moved into integrated healthcare in 2020 opening its first Bowen Health Clinic, the first of planned health clinics located throughout the state to support its patient’s overall health. The move is meant to address the reality that seriously mentally ill patients are less likely to see a primary care provider and consequently their lifespan is 10 years less than that of an individual without mental illness, the release reads. Integrating primary healthcare into its patient’s mental healthcare and addiction recovery treatment services allows the Center to provide its patients with affordable, accessible, total health care.
“As we continue transitioning to an integrated care model, it’s critical we have a system that supports both mental health care and physical care services, and that includes unique state reporting processes,” said Dr. Robert Ryan, Bowen Center senior vice president of operations. “Our patients deserve nothing less than the best experience possible. Our Informatics team was integral to the success of this project and this award really helps highlight all their hard work.”
Bowen Center‘s clinical team, patient privacy, security, accounting and insurance experts, Informatics and IT professionals and others worked with NextGen to pioneer a new technological solution specifically to support its move into integrative healthcare, the release reads.
“Taking on a new medical records solution takes a village and so, making sure that you have efficient workflows that are transferable and making sure you’ve got personnel who are willing and able to make such a significant change was incredibly important for us,” said Shannon Hannon, Bowen Center vice president of healthcare integration.
The final solution was nearly two years in development.
“From day one we sought to build a system that created a foundation and infrastructure for a new and exciting future for Bowen Center,” said Dr. Richard Ruhrold, Bowen Center senior vice president of clinical services.
“It was a long, necessary process,” said Martie Stockman, Bowen Center director of clinical informatics. “We were so lucky to have the luxury of time to get it right and I think we did.”
