Medicare presentation set at library
SYRACUSE — Learn the Medicare ABCD’s during a presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the library, located at 115 E. Main St.
Gregg Palmer of Humana will be on hand to answer Medicare questions now that open season has started.
For more information, contact the Syracuse Public Library at 574-457-3022 or go online to syracuse.lib.in.us
Examine sleep habits during prevention week
GOSHEN — The next time a person gets behind the wheel, they should ask themselves if they’ve had enough sleep to drive safely. Drowsy driving claims many lives and injures thousands in the U.S. each year, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
That’s why the foundation promotes awareness of the problem through Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, being held this week through Sunday. This is a good time to for people to recognize if they get good, restorative sleep each night, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release.
“Sleep affects every part of our lives,” said Richard Osborn, supervisor at the Goshen Sleep Disorders Center. “Many people don’t realize they have a problem with sleep.”
In addition to car accidents, untreated sleep disorders and poor sleep habits contribute to impaired work productivity and academic performance, reduced quality of life, poor health and even death. Fifty to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders and intermittent sleep problems, the news release stated.
“Treatment for sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep apnea and narcolepsy can give you a whole new outlook on life,” Osborn said.
The Sleep Disorders Center offers diagnostic tests that can be done at home or at the sleep center. The first step is having a conversation with a primary care physician, who can arrange to have a sleep assessment. For more information, visit GoshenHealth.com.
Alzheimer’s, dementia caregiver support offered
NAPPANEE — A support group for caregivers of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia will be held from 6-8:30 tonight at the library, 157 N. Main St.
The group will meet to share information and support with others who are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. No registration is necessary.
For more information, call the Nappanee Public Library at 574-773-7929, ext. 2213, or visit nappaneelibrary.org.
