Goshen Health to host free women’s health event
GOSHEN — Registration is now open for Goshen Health’s first-ever “Retreat at the Gardens” women’s health event set for May 14. The event at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens will be an afternoon devoted to relaxation and self-care, education and creating a healthier lifestyle.
Free to attendees, “Retreat at the Gardens” is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature cooking, yoga and mindfulness demonstrations by healthcare practitioners, guest lectures on a variety of women’s health topics and a series of gift giveaways. Organic, plant-based food offerings from local vendors and a coffee bar hosted by Electric Brew will be available throughout the afternoon.
Participants must register online in advance to attend. The registration link is available on The Retreat’s webpage or the Goshen Health Facebook event page.
Other activities include opportunities for healthcare provider Q&A, chair massages, a chance to visit and shop with local artisans and a time for attendees to make art themselves. Goshen Health providers will be joined by partners from The Centre, P.C., Medicine Reimagined DPC and Goshen Home Medical for presentations and attendee conversations.
Goshen Physicians OSM now in Elkhart
ELKHART — Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is now offering appointments at the new Goshen Physicians location on County Road 17 in Elkhart – Goshen Physicians Parkway at 17, 851 Parkway Ave., Elkhart. To schedule an appointment, patients should call the orthopedics office at 574-534-2548.
The orthopedic specialists available for appointments at the Elkhart office are Dr. Christopher Owens, Dr. Arjuna Cuddeback, Dr. Nicholas DeFauw (sports medicine) and Dr. Robert Lane (hand).
Orthopedic appointments with Dr. Christopher Owens and Dr. Kevin Houseman (podiatry) are also available in Nappanee at Goshen Physicians Osteopathic Family Clinic, 1953 Waterfall Drive, Nappanee.
