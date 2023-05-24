Program to give tips for doctor’s visits
GOSHEN — Sometimes finding the words to say and sharing vital information at a doctor’s appointment can be easier said than done. The “Tips for a Successful Doctor’s Visit” program created by the National Institute of Aging shares information on how to prepare for your next doctor’s visit.
The public is invited to a free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. June 13 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office.
To join in the program, register in advance by calling Jenn at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call Emily at 574-533-0554 by May 30.
Public invited to Women’s Health Program
ELKHART — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County will host a Women’s Health Program, which is open to the public, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Elkhart IU campus, 125 E. Franklin St.
Women’s health experts, including Dr. Bethany Wait and Family Nurse Practitioner Caitlin Vlaeminck will be available to discuss Elkhart County’s women’s health issues and issues seen in all women. A question-and-answer session will follow
Goshen Physicians welcomes family medicine doctor
GOSHEN — Dr. Andrea Jaramillo is welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Keystone. She provides preventive medicine and treatment of acute and chronic conditions for patients of all ages.
“Dr. Jaramillo’s training in global health expands our capabilities to provide care for a diverse population,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We appreciate her interest in caring for neurodiverse patients, including those with autism spectrum disorder, and other neurological or developmental conditions.”
Dr. Jaramillo completed training in global health at the University of Cincinnati. She received a Doctor of Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Hospital hosting Check-Up Day June 8
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to attend Check-Up Day at the hospital on June 8.
Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. in Conference Rooms A and B on the lower level of Parkview LaGrange.
WELLNESS PACKAGES
Participants have a choice between two blood test packages.
The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50.
Also, any of these tests can be added for an extra charge:
• Comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25
• Complete blood count (CBC), $15
• Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $30
• Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) for men, $30
The Diamond Package includes the two tests in the Green Package plus the four optional tests listed above for a total cost of $115. The Diamond Package can also be purchased without the PSA for $100.
Individuals who choose either wellness package can also add any of these additional tests:
• Iron, $15
• Vitamin B12, $25
• Vitamin D, $40
Either wellness package requires a 10- to 12-hour fast before the appointment. During fasting, it is OK to drink water to avoid dehydration and take regular medications as prescribed, health officials stated. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125.
SINGLE TESTS
Apart from the wellness packages, three single tests are available. Fasting is not required for these tests:
• Glycohemoglobin A1C, $30
• TSH, $35
• PSA, $35
TO REGISTER
Participants must register for a Check-Up Day event in advance by calling 260-347-8125. Make sure to leave a voicemail if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is unavailable. Payment may be made in advance, or by cash, check or credit card at the event.
MAMMOGRAMS
The Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach will also visit Parkview LaGrange on June 8 from 7 a.m. to noon. The specially equipped coach offers convenience and privacy for any person receiving a screening mammogram, which takes about 15 minutes.
Specially trained technicians from the Breast Diagnostic Center will provide the service, and all women over 35 are welcome. The BDC will bill insurance directly for any person who is insured. For people without insurance, the BDC offers a reduced rate if payment is made the day of service. Funding is available for women who need assistance.
Call 260-483-1847 to make an appointment for a mammogram. Advance scheduling is preferred; walk-in appointments may not be available.
Information about this event and other Check-Up Days can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays. Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road in LaGrange.
Goshen Hospital receives high marks from inpatients
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital’s inpatients consistently rated the hospital higher than the ratings received by other peer hospitals, when compared to a database of over 2,300 hospitals across the nation. That’s according to a Press Ganey survey that asked patients about the hospital environment, communication with nurses and doctors, response of hospital staff, communication about medications and discharge information.
“We exceeded our peers by far in how our patients rate their experiences with Goshen Hospital — we rank above average in every category,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “In many categories, we are above the 80th percentile. We’re so proud of our colleagues — and the improvements we’ve been able to make in our facility with the support of our community.”
These results were based on surveys received this year from January through March. To monitor patient satisfaction, Goshen Hospital employs Press Ganey Associates to develop and distribute patient surveys. Press Ganey is a South Bend-based company that develops and distributes patient satisfaction surveys for the healthcare industry nationwide.