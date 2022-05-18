Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Urologist Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan joined Goshen Physicians. He will be heading up the care unit for Goshen Physicians Urology at 1615 Winsted Drive, Suite 4, Goshen. Dr. Bolduan treats men, women and children for diseases and conditions of the urinary and reproductive tract.
“We’re excited about being able to provide this additional specialty through our Goshen Physicians’ practices,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO. “Dr. Bolduan is well known in our community and has been a staple in providing urologic care for more than 30 years to patients in Goshen and surrounding communities.”
Fluent in Spanish, Dr. Bolduan received his Doctor of Medicine at Universidad Autónomo de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. He did his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
Goshen Health to holds recruiting event Thursday
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is holding a recruiting event this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafeteria of the hospital’s new tower. People who complete an application will receive a gift card for $10 to purchase a meal in the cafeteria.
The event is the first of a weekly initiative — Meet & Eat Thursdays, where applicants will have the opportunity to talk to representatives from human resources, nursing and Goshen Physicians, among other departments.
“We wanted to give the community an informal way of meeting us, finding out about the job opportunities we have available and asking any questions they have about working at Goshen Health,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO. “Our colleagues always appreciate meeting with people in the community who may be looking for greater job satisfaction and helping individuals assess whether their needs and the organization’s needs could be a good fit.”
Goshen Health is also planning to have a recruitment tent at First Fridays in Goshen every month in the summer as well.
Bowen Center announces CEO retirement, successor
WARSAW — The Bowen Center Board of Directors recently announced the retirement of President and CEO Kurt Carlson.
Carlson will step down at the end of June and Robert Ryan, Bowen Center senior vice president of Operations, has been appointed to succeed Carlson as president/CEO beginning July 1.
“For 49 years, Kurt Carlson has demonstrated his commitment to those living with mental illness and addiction, especially the most vulnerable low-income and underserved populations,” said Beth Pinkerton, chairperson, Bowen Center Board of Directors. “Kurt’s visionary leadership and innovation has helped ensure those individuals have access to high quality, affordable care allowing them to live their best lives. We are privileged to continue the strong legacy he is leaving and know Dr. Ryan is the right choice to lead Bowen Center through its next phase of continued growth.”
When Carlson was hired in 1989, the Center was struggling financially and had a staff of 100 serving five counties. Under Carlson’s leadership the company quickly found solid financial footing and now employs more than 1,300, serving the northern and central regions of Indiana and growing, according to a statement from The Center. The Center not only serves those suffering with mental illness, but it also has a large case management team, a state-of-the-art 20-bed psychiatric hospital, an Opioid Treatment Disorder recovery center and in 2020 moved into integrated care with health clinics now in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Warsaw with more planned in the immediate future.
Carlson’s leadership style helped mentor a strong leadership team at The Center, the release reads, including Robert Ryan who will take on Carlson’s role in July.
“Working closely with Kurt over the years has been an honor,” Ryan said. “He has shown through his leadership that patients come first, patients have value to their community and to always see challenges as opportunities. I know that Indiana is a better place to live because of his leadership.”
Goshen Hospital a top hospital for heart attack patients
GOSHEN — For the 11th year in a row, Goshen Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s Platinum Performance Achievement Award for excellence in heart attack care. Goshen Hospital is honored to be one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive this award.
“We are deeply gratified in knowing that our commitment to top quality, guideline-driven care makes a difference in the lives of the people in our community,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “We’re proud of our team’s dedication and collaboration in providing the highest level of cardiovascular care.”
To receive the award, hospitals must demonstrate they follow the clinical guidelines outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association to achieve superior outcomes and lower mortality — for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).