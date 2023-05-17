Health & Wellness Fair set for Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — A Health & Wellness Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Middlebury First United Methodist Church, 720 S. Main St., Middlebury.
For more information, call 574-825-2585 or go online to fumcmiddlebury.org.
Hospital touts more accurate images
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital officials said that a GE Revolution Apex computed tomography (CT) scanner was recently installed to provide sharper, more accurate images while reducing exposure to radiation. In addition, the new imaging machine will allow the hospital to scan pediatric patients quicker.
“This new technology will allow us to do a ‘one-beat’ cardiac scan in one rotation. It scans in a quarter of the time, which can be life saving for emergency room and trauma patients,” said Michelle Sinkovics, director of Imaging at Goshen Hospital. “It also gives us a much larger detector coverage than what was previously available.”
“Imaging plays an important role in treating patients who come to us in an emergency, as well as for patients with cancer or heart disease,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We rely on innovative technology like this new imaging machine to enhance our healthcare team’s ability to deliver outstanding care and services to the people of our community.”
Goshen Hospital began using the new CT imaging machine this month. CT scans are used to diagnose or obtain information on internal injuries and bleeding; bone and joint problems, like complex fractures and tumors; cancer; and heart disease.
Lab testing available at Check-Up Day
LIGONIER — Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to attend Check-Up Day in Ligonier this Saturday.
Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost, according to information provided by Parkview. The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the PPG – Family Medicine office, 1464 Lincolnway South.
Wellness packages include:
Participants have a choice between two blood test packages.
1. The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50.
Also, any of these tests can be added for an extra charge:
• Comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25
• Complete blood count (CBC), $15
• Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $30
• Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) for men, $30
2. The Diamond Package includes the two tests in the Green Package plus the four optional tests listed above for a total cost of $115. The Diamond Package can also be purchased without the PSA for $100.
Individuals who choose either wellness package can also add any of these additional tests: iron, $15; Vitamin B12, $25; and Vitamin D, $40.
Either wellness package requires a 10- to 12-hour fast before the appointment. During fasting, it is OK to drink water to avoid dehydration and take regular medications as prescribed. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125.
SINGLE TESTS
Apart from the wellness packages, three single tests are available. Fasting is not required for these tests: Glycohemoglobin A1C, $30; TSH, $35; and PSA, $35.
ADVANCE REGISTRATION
Participants must register for a Check-Up Day event in advance by calling 260-347-8125. Callers must leave a voicemail if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is unavailable. Payment may be made in advance, or by cash, check or credit card at the event.
Information about this event and other Check-Up Days can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
Free seminar on joint replacement set
MIDDLEBURY — Goshen Orthopedics is hosting a free seminar on hip and knee replacement. The seminar will take place May 25 at 1 p.m. at Greencroft Middlebury Senior Center, 701 Windridge Drive, Middlebury. Admission is free, and the presentation is open to the public.
Participants will learn about common causes and symptoms of hip or knee pain. Dr. Kyle Carlson, orthopedic surgeon at Goshen Orthopedics, will discuss surgical and non-surgical treatment options, including joint replacement surgery.
“It wasn’t all that long ago that hips and knees riddled with arthritis or damaged from injuries or illnesses meant an end to certain physical activities and a diminished quality of life,” said Dr. Carlson. “Thankfully, that is no longer the case. Advanced treatment options can relieve pain and help patients recover faster and get back to activities they enjoy.”
If you have hip or knee pain, this free joint replacement seminar may help you better understand where you are on your journey. You also can learn how to manage pain and recognize when it’s time to consider joint replacement surgery. No registration is required.