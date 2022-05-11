PA joins Urgent Care Goshen
GOSHEN — Physician Assistant Jacob Nolan now treats patients who walk into Urgent Care Goshen Physicians for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries.
“Physician assistants like Jacob expand immediate access to medical care for patients in our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “More than 1,500 patients a month turn to our urgent care providers for treatment they need when they need it.”
Nolan received a Master of Health Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Lock Haven University in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.
New naturopath at cancer center
GOSHEN — Leah Sherman, a naturopathic doctor, now welcomes new patients at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She provides naturopathic and integrative medicine to support patients with cancer in all stages of active treatment and beyond. Her evidence-based, natural therapies help patients manage cancer-related side effects, improve quality of life and support wellness, according to a statement from Goshen Health.
“Integrative oncology therapies provide vital support for our patients with cancer,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Dr. Sherman’s holistic approach aligns with our mission to care for the whole person and support patients throughout their journey.”
Sherman received a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the National College of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Medical Illustration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Sherman also holds certification in Yoga 4 Cancer and as a psychological first aid provider.
Protect against tick bites, diseases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from tick bites during and after spending time outdoors as warmer weather increases tick activity.
“We are all ready to enjoy the outdoors again after being inside over much of the winter,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Jennifer Brown. “We ask Hoosiers to take precautions so we don’t see a bump in tick-borne illnesses, which are preventable.”
While Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Indiana, Hoosiers are also at risk for other tick-borne diseases, including ehrlichiosis and spotted fever group rickettsiosis (a group of diseases that includes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever). While the risk for ehrlichiosis is highest in southern Indiana, tick-borne diseases are present in all parts of the state, so all Hoosiers should take steps to prevent tick bites from early spring through late fall, the release reads.
Those precautions include:
• Knowing where ticks are likely to be present (close to the ground in grassy, brushy or wooded areas)
• Treating boots, clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin (NOTE: permethrin should NOT be used on bare skin)
• Using EPA-registered insect repellents with active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone
• Treating pets for ticks in consultation with a veterinarian
Once indoors, people should thoroughly check for ticks on clothing, gear, pets and skin. Tumbling clothes in the dryer on high heat for 30 minutes will kill ticks, and showering can help remove any unattached ticks.
“Tick checks are an essential part of preventing tick-borne illnesses. Quickly finding and removing a tick can help prevent you from becoming sick,” Brown said.
Ticks can be safely removed by using tweezers to grasp the tick close to the skin and then pulling outward with steady and even pressure, state health officials stated. After the tick is removed, the area should be washed thoroughly. Ticks should never be crushed with the fingernails.
If desired, an attached tick that has been removed may be saved in a sealed bag or container of alcohol for later inspection in case the person or pet becomes ill. Alternatively, ticks may be flushed down the toilet or wrapped tightly in tape and thrown in the trash. Testing ticks to see if they are carrying diseases is not generally recommended, as the information cannot reliably be used to predict whether disease transmission occurred.
Anyone who becomes ill after finding an attached tick should see a medical provider immediately and alert the provider to the exposure. Most tick-borne diseases can be treated with antibiotics, and prompt diagnosis can help prevent complications.
For more information about ticks and how to prevent the diseases they carry, visit http://www.in.gov/isdh/20491.htm.
