Urbanski heads Parkview LaGrange board of directors
LAGRANGE — Joe Urbanski, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank in LaGrange, has been appointed chairman of the Parkview LaGrange Hospital Board of Directors.
“We are so honored to have a community decision-maker like Joe Urbanski take on the chair role for the Parkview LaGrange Hospital Board of Directors,” said Jordi Disler, president of PLH. “Joe’s leadership at Farmers State Bank and in the community really enhances his ability to partner with Parkview Health and Parkview LaGrange to further impact the health and well-being of area residents. We look forward to some great collaboration during his term as chair.”
Urbanski has been a member of the PLH board since early 2017.
“It has truly been rewarding to be a member of the PLH board these past five years,” said Urbanski. “Our community is blessed to have such a high-integrity health services organization focused on providing extraordinary care to the area. It is an honor to lead a team of board members focused on ensuring our community has access to the highest-quality care possible.”
Urbanski joined Farmers State Bank in 2007 as chief financial officer and was promoted to president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2017.
He serves on the boards of Farmers State Bank, FS Bancorp and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana. Urbanski also previously served on the board of LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. After graduating from Indiana University South Bend in 1998, he worked for Crowe Horwath as a certified public accountant for nine years before joining Farmers State Bank.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
Community invited to new patient towerGOSHEN — Goshen Hospital is inviting the community to celebrate the completion of its new four-story patient tower.
On March 16, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Then, later in the day, from 3 to 8 p.m., there will be tours of the new facility, along with live music and art. Masks continue to be required at all Goshen Health facilities.
According to a statement from Goshen Health, “The tower offers numerous benefits including private rooms and state-of-the-art infection control capabilities, minimizing exposure to infection and enhancing safety for patients as well as caregivers. Enhancements were made along the way, as the COVID-19 pandemic helped inform new ideas about meeting the community’s needs. Patient rooms include sophisticated electronic communication technology, as well as more space, privacy and comfort for visitors.”
“We are so excited to share the patient tower with our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We’re grateful for the support of the businesses and individuals who helped make this a reality. Their embracing our mission of improving the health of our community — together — will help us provide the most up-to-date, compassionate patient care.”
The spacious rooms allow for diagnostic and monitoring equipment to be brought to the bedside. The new building has sophisticated electronic communication, facilitating immediate feedback and monitoring patient safety.
Elkhart Chamber, Brentwood at Elkhart to cut ribbonELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 17 in celebration of Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living’s recent rebranding from Eastlake Terrace.
The idea for this name change was sparked to create more of a connection with the local community and its sister community, Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, according to a statement from the Chamber.
St. Patrick’s Day-themed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, including green champagne, will be available for guests.
The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living, 3109 E Bristol St., Elkhart.
Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living’s longest-residing resident, Elkhart native and World War II veteran, Dr. Stanley Warner, will have the honors of cutting the ribbon. After Warner’s time in the war, he came back to start a family and become an ophthalmologist, and eventually opened his own practice right in Elkhart.
Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living offers multiple floor plans including studio, one- and two-bedrooms, and personalized care plans for its assisted living residents. Managed by Integral Senior Living, the senior living community also offers resort-style amenities and ISL’s industry-leading signature programs: Vibrant Life and Elevate dining.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit Brentwood’s website or Facebook page, or call 574-266-4508.
Extension offering educational program on sleep
GOSHEN — The public is invited to a free, educational program on sleep.
Presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County, this program will be offered March 24 at 1 p.m. in-person and again at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The program will also be broadcasted to the Elkhart County Extension Office at 6:30 p.m. for those who would like to view in-person.
Richey will talk about why healthy sleep is important and how to sleep well. The Center for Disease Control reports that 28% of adults get six hours or less of daily sleep.
To join this program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-533-0554 by this Friday.
COVID vaccination clinic set for March 19
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic March 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St. Elkhart.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer Vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• Moderna Vaccine: ages 18 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• PCR COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
No documents are required. Community members are asked to register for their appointments by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
NIHHC officials said that as mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, vaccination and testing is particularly important now.
“It is critical to complete your vaccination cycle to maintain protection,” said Liliana Quintero, NIHHC’s executive director. “Make sure you have gotten all initial doses, and if you are eligible, now is the time to get your booster.”
