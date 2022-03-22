Goshen Hospital earns accreditation in continuing education for nurses
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital was granted accreditation for nursing continuing professional development in February from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This accreditation, which is effective for four years, demonstrates a commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
“Receiving this accreditation reflects our dedication to our nurses, as well as ensuring we’re providing the most up-to-date care for our patients,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We’re proud to be part of promoting the highest professional standards to help our nurses be more effective as they care for our patients.”
“This accreditation achievement supports our ongoing commitment to Colleague development and investment in our greatest resource, our colleagues, said Julie Crossley, chief nursing officer.
Red Cross to give T-shirts for those who give April 1-18
Hundreds of thousands of people rolled up their sleeves and donated blood to the American Red Cross in early 2022. Red Cross officials hope the donations will continue to flow in as donated blood has a limited shelf life.
“In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important to maintain a readily available blood supply,” a statement from the Red Cross reads.
Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Also, those who give April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus after vaccination or past exposure, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Plasma from routine blood, platelet and plasma donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose infection, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who have been asked to quarantine or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation until they are symptom free for 10 days and feeling well and healthy.
The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive antibody testing results and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood donor app and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows safety and infection control measures, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross blood donor app.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
