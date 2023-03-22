Medical assistant receives award
GOSHEN — Goshen Health recently presented the Gardener Award to Shelly Stroup, medical assistant at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park, for providing exceptional care to her patients.
Stroup was nominated for the award by Bob Duell, who wrote, “She has been my wife’s and my medical assistant for many years. She has all the skills you’d want from a medical assistant. Always positive and upbeat. When my wife was in the hospital near death, Shelly would find out from Dr. Ebersole who visited my wife every day how she was doing, and Shelly would encourage me. She is also the one who responds when I call the office. She is very clear about what the doctor says and will get back if there are more questions. She is technically sound in all she does with shots, in blood draws or helping doctors in minor surgery. Most of all, she just makes my wife and I feel special, and that she cares about us.”
“Shelly is an exceptional colleague and a joy to have in the office,” said Amy Nicolai, practice manager. “Everyone loves working with her! She gives the same loving care to her colleagues as she does her patients.”
The Gardener Award recognizes the exceptional contributions of colleagues in helping the organization fulfill its mission of improving the health of the community by providing innovative and outstanding care.
To find out more about the Gardener Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/Gardener-Award. Nominations can also be submitted through this link.
Free, informative podiatry seminar set
GOSHEN — Goshen Orthopedics is hosting a free podiatry seminar. The seminar will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen.
The presentation is open to the public and no registration is required.
Participants will learn about diabetic foot and other common foot deformities, such as hammer toes and bunions. Dr. Kevin Houseman, podiatrist at Goshen Orthopedics, will discuss surgical and non-surgical treatment options.
“It is important not to dismiss foot pain, sores or discomfort,” said Dr. Houseman. “If left untreated, foot problems can lead to limited mobility or increased levels of pain or weakness.”
If you are diabetic or have foot concerns, this free seminar can help you learn about common deformities and recognize when it’s time to consider treatment options.
Learn to dine with diabetes
NAPPANEE — Diabetes is a very serious and costly health condition, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose levels, exercise regularly, and eat healthy can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
Purdue Extension Elkhart County in Goshen is offering the statewide Dining with Diabetes series in May. Dining with Diabetes is a weekly class that runs for four weeks. The four classes will be offered Monday, May 1, 8, 15 and 22. Classes will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Nappanee Public Library. A follow-up session will take place on Monday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.
The class is open to those with diabetes, their family members and caretakers. The series costs $40 per person or $65 per couple and includes a notebook and printed materials. (Couples will share a notebook.) Advance registration is required and participants are encouraged by organizers to attend all class sessions.
Participants will learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests as well as how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare, and tasty. Recipes will be demonstrated and samples will be available to participants.
Register online at https://cvent.me/ErmdAP by April 21. For more information, contact Emily Christ at 574-533-0554 or email ewitters@purdue.edu. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call the office at 574-533-0554 by April 15.