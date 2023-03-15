Women’s health NP joins Goshen Physicians OB/GYN
GOSHEN — Nurse Practitioner Kelly Simpson is welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians OB/GYN. She provides care for women from adolescence through post-menopausal years.
Simpson’s nursing experience spans more than three decades. She has served in labor and delivery units in several hospitals, including The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital.
“We appreciate the advanced training in women’s health issues that Kelly brings to our OB/GYN team,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “Nurse practitioners like Kelly expand access to care for women in every stage of life.”
Simpson earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Kentucky. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College and holds an Associate of Science in Nursing from Bethel College in Mishawaka.
Weight reduction center reaccredited
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction has received its third consecutive accreditation as a Comprehensive Center of Excellence under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP).
“This accreditation recognizes our commitment to offering a holistic program for weight reduction that improves the health of our communities,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Our goal is to provide a highly personal approach that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care.”
To earn designation as a Center of Excellence, Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction met criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and protocols for care. The center also participates in a national data registry that identifies opportunities for continuous quality improvement.
Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction has been an accredited bariatric surgery center since 2016.
Two out of three adults in the U.S. are overweight or have obesity. Diseases and conditions related to obesity include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.
MBSAQIP is a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. It sets national standards for bariatric surgery centers with a goal of advancing safe, high-quality care for bariatric surgery patients.
Free seminar on shoulder pain offered
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is hosting a free seminar on shoulder pain. The seminar will take place at 2 p.m. Monday in Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen. Admission is free, and the presentation is open to the public.
Participants will learn about the common causes and symptoms of shoulder pain. Dr. Christopher Owens, orthopedic surgeon at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, will discuss surgical and non-surgical treatment options, including shoulder replacement surgery.
“Most shoulder pain is a natural part of the aging process,” said Dr. Owens. “It is quite common among individuals in their 50s, 60s and 70s and rotator cuff issues are the most frequent cause.”
If you have shoulder pain, this free seminar can help you learn how to manage pain and recognize when it’s time to consider treatment options. No registration required.
Fairhaven joins Parkview Physicians Group
GOSHEN — Fairhaven Obstetrics and Gynecology, a private practice serving Goshen and the surrounding communities, has joined Parkview Physicians Group — OB/GYN.
With this change, Parkview Physicians Group gains five providers: physicians Vernon Maes, D.O., and Gregory Todd, M.D.; physician assistant Jennifer Wysong; and nurse practitioners Melissa Bach and Karen Newcomer.
“For more than 54 years, Fairhaven Obstetrics and Gynecology has provided comprehensive, compassionate care, and we are excited to begin this new chapter for our practice,” Maes said. “Parkview’s culture and values are a great fit for not only our providers, but also our patients. This change will allow us to continue providing high-quality care with the efficiencies and resources of a larger network of providers.”
“Comprehensive obstetric and gynecological services are vital for the health and well-being of our communities, so we are proud to help Fairhaven continue its important role in Elkhart County,” said Dr. Thomas Miller, physician executive, Women’s and Children’s service line, Parkview Health. “The providers of Fairhaven share Parkview’s commitment to providing high-quality care to every person, every day. We are excited for Fairhaven to join Parkview, and for Parkview to join the greater Goshen community.”
As Fairhaven Obstetrics and Gynecology transitions to Parkview Physicians Group, patient care will not be disrupted, a statement from the provider reads. The five providers will continue practicing at their office, located at 1111 Lighthouse Lane, Goshen, and will maintain their current hospital privileges.
NP joins weight management clinic
KENDALLVILLE — Family nurse practitioner Laura Silver is familiar with what it takes to provide support to people fighting the disease of obesity. Silver, who worked previously with Parkview Physicians Group – OB/GYN, has joined the PPG – Weight Management & Bariatric Surgery clinic in Kendallville.
“Laura’s experience in women’s healthcare over the years brings an added layer of empathy and expertise to her practice in weight management,” said Gary Adkins, president, Parkview Noble Hospital. “We are glad she has joined Dr. Brian LaMar in helping local patients with management of significant weight issues.”
For more than eight years, Silver has provided care to women of all ages as a nurse practitioner with PPG – OB/GYN. During that time, she established a weight management program within the OB/GYN specialty, providing obesity medicine to women seeking lifestyle changes and weight loss. Prior to that, she worked as a nurse practitioner in internal medicine and as a labor and delivery nurse at Parkview Noble Hospital. Earlier in her nursing career, she was a pediatric and women’s health nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso and a medical/surgical nurse at Hancock Memorial Hospital in Greenfield.
Silver received her Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner) degree from Ball State University in Muncie and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Hanover College.
Silver is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She earned a certificate of advanced education in obesity medicine in 2022.
“I’ve had an interest in health and nutrition since I was very young,” she said. “My hope was that I could find a role in the nursing field that would allow me to use both my nursing skills and exercise science background.”
“While I worked as a nurse practitioner in OB/GYN for the past eight years, so many women would pose questions regarding their weight, habits, nutrition, etc., and I found many opportunities to help them achieve healthier lifestyles,” Silver continued. “I began to work alongside Parkview’s Weight Management program to provide some of the same care within the OB/GYN clinic. I developed such a passion for this specialty care that I decided to dive into weight management full time. It’s very gratifying that many of my previous patients have chosen to follow me to PPG – Weight Management so I can help them further manage their health while they work to achieve weight loss goals.”
With her move to the Kendallville clinic, Silver is excited to return to her roots.
“I feel so honored that I get to provide this care in the town in which I was raised,” she said. “I love being able to give back to the people of this community and try to make a positive impact on their health and lifestyles. Our community is so deserving of this weight management program, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
Outside of work, Silver enjoys spending time with her husband and three children. They are an active family, camping, participating in outdoor recreation and playing multiple sports.
Silver is accepting new patients at the clinic, located at 410 Sawyer Road in Kendallville. Call 260-425-6390 to schedule an appointment.
ServSafe food handler course offered
The ServSafe Food Handler course is for anyone who needs basic food safety and food handling training, including home-based vendors, food service workers, volunteers, or others who work with food who only need the basic training. ServSafe Food Handler satisfies training requirements for HBVs outlined in Indiana House Bill 1149. This program focuses on key aspects including basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.
The ServSafe Food Handler class will be held April 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at Wakarusa Produce Auction, 65460 C.R. 9, Goshen. The half-day training includes a booklet and assessment. The Certification of Achievement is valid for three years. A photo ID with signature is required to take the assessment (driver’s license, state ID, student ID, military ID, employee ID, U.S. green card, or valid passport). To register with a credit card, visit https://cvent.me/YBg4RA or to register with a check, visit https://bit.ly/ServSafe425 to print out a mailable registration form. Registration deadline is April 14.
For more information, contact Emily Christ at ewitters@purdue.edu or 574-533-0554. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-533-0554 by April 10.
Please note: This course is not intended for food service managers. To obtain a food service manager certification, a person must take the ServSafe Food Protection Manager course and exam.
Adkins now leading both Parkview Noble, LaGrange hospitals
KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Health leaders have announced that Gary Adkins has taken on a new role within the health system. Adkins will not only lead Parkview Noble Hospital, but also Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
The change comes in the wake of the departure of Jordi Disler, the former president of Parkview LaGrange, who transitioned to another leadership position within Parkview Health at the end of 2022.
“Gary has served as interim president at Parkview LaGrange for several months now,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president for Parkview Health. “The transition has been a smooth one, and I am confident that he will continue to serve our LaGrange co-workers and patients well.”
“Gary’s leadership at both Parkview Noble and Parkview LaGrange will enhance the synergy and partnership that already exists between the facilities, as well as within each community,” Johnson continued. “Gary’s 20 years of executive leadership at Paulding County Hospital, as well as his eight years as Parkview Noble president, have well prepared him to successfully lead both facilities.”
In light of the evolution of his role, Adkins’ new title will be “market president of Parkview Health North,” Johnson noted as he extended congratulations to Adkins.
“I am honored and delighted to be directing our hospital teams in both the Noble and LaGrange communities,” said Adkins. “Our two counties share more than a few commonalities. Many people live in one county and work in the other. For years, folks in Noble and LaGrange counties have worked together on community events and projects, and recently, those joint efforts have extended to addressing broad challenges and quality-of-life issues. I am excited to see what lies ahead for our region, for area residents and for our outstanding Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble co-workers, who are proud to serve them.”
In his new role, Adkins will direct the efforts of almost 450 hospital co-workers, 300 at Parkview Noble and 149 at Parkview LaGrange.
“Both of these teams are driven by their commitment to Parkview’s mission and values, and they’re focused on providing excellent care to every person every day,” said Adkins. “I have been so proud to lead the Noble team, and I’m enjoying getting to know the LaGrange team as well. I’m sure both teams will continue to excel in their professionalism, collaboration, innovation and other efforts for our two-county region.”
A Paulding County, Ohio, native, Adkins has lived in northeast Indiana since 2013. He and his wife of nearly 33 years, Annette, recently moved to Auburn from Angola. The couple has two sons: Benjamin, who resides in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and Jackson, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky. In his leisure time, Adkins enjoys following Cleveland professional sports and The Ohio State University collegiate sports.
Parkview Noble Hospital is located at 401 Sawyer Road in Kendallville. Parkview LaGrange Hospital is in LaGrange at 207 N. Townline Road.