Educational program on connectedness offered
GOSHEN — The public is invited to join Purdue Extension Elkhart County for a free educational program on social connectedness presented by Linda Curley, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Lake County. This program is being offered March 16 at 1 p.m. in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom.
Social connectedness is closely related to emotional and mental health. Feeling connected with others lowers levels of depression and anxiety, according to information provided by the Extension. Learn about the benefits of connections, how to connect with others, and how to reach out for help with mental health.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-533-0554 by Thursday.