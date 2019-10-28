Lunch & Learn series continues Friday
ELKHART — The REAL Services Lunch & Learn free education series will continue to offer classes the first Friday of each month.
The program is free and part of the Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults series, which meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Eastlake Terrace, 3109 E. Bristol St. The programs allow busy caregivers to learn about relevant topics and network with fellow caregivers.
The topics in this series are When Home is No Longer an Option, being held Friday, and
Creating Joyful Holidays when a Loved One has Dementia, being held Dec. 6.
Reservations should be made by calling REAL Services at 574-284-7132 or toll-free 1-800-552-7928, ext. 7132. A complimentary lunch will be provided to all caregivers who call for a reservation in advance.
Caregiver survival tips offered
LAGRANGE COUNTY — A program on caregiver survival tips is being offered at libraries in LaGrange, Topeka and Shipshewana next week.
LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., the Shipshewana branch library, 250 Depot St., and the Topeka branch library, 133 N. Main St., will be hosting the program for those who may be feeling the challenges of caregiving. Participants will be able to learn and share tips to make caregiving easier and get support for themselves.
The LaGrange program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 5, the Shipshewana program will take place at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and the Topeka program will be 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
All events are free presentations by Lois Weigmann of Humana. Interested participants are asked to call the LaGrange library at 260-463-2841, the Shipshewana library at 260-768-7444 or the Topeka library at 260-593-3030.
