Mindfulness for Healthy Aging program set
ELKHART — Learn the definition of mindfulness and how the different types of mindfulness techniques can be beneficial as we age in a program to be presented by Purdue University Extension of Elkhart County Educator Emily Christ June 29. This program will cover the implementation process of mindfulness and how it can improve your brain and heart health.
This free educational program is being offered at 1 p.m. at the Owls Club, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart.
The Owls Club is a private, community organization that exists to help aging adults in Elkhart County and surrounding communities thrive. To learn more and sign up for a free membership to register for upcoming programs, call the Owls Club at 574-336-2652. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call Emily at 574-533-0554 by June 15.
Parkview hosting free Men’s Health Expo Saturday
FORT WAYNE — There’s still time to sign up for Parkview Health’s first-ever Men’s Health Expo, taking place this Saturday.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs through noon in the Grand Hall of the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
June is National Men’s Health Month. The Men’s Health Expo will feature speakers on topics including heart health, mental health, prostate cancer, weight management, exercise and stroke prevention among others.
Attendees can also browse booths set up by various Parkview departments, and free prostate screenings will be available for those with certain risk-factors, listed on the registration website. Women and spouses are also welcome to attend.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register or learn more about the event, visit Parkview.com/menshealthexpo. Registration closes at 10 a.m. Friday.
Goshen Orthopedics hosts launch event
GOSHEN — Goshen Orthopedics now has a robot to assist surgeons with knee and hip replacement. To celebrate this advanced technology, Goshen Orthopedics is hosting a launch event June 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Goshen Hospital in the Arbor Conference Center. The event is open to the public and will include an educational session, robot name reveal, refreshments and gift basket raffle drawings.
Goshen Orthopedics is the only practice in Elkhart County and one of a select few in northern Indiana offering robotic hip replacements with Mako SmartRobotics, according to information provided by Goshen Health. In fact, the first Mako SmartRobotics total hip replacement in Elkhart County was completed May 24 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kyle Carlson, the release reads.
The Mako SmartRobotics system is available for total knee, partial knee and total hip replacement. In most cases, patients experience less pain after surgery, stay fewer hours in the hospital and need less physical therapy during rehabilitation.
“Robotic-assisted surgery transforms the way we do knee and hip replacements,” Dr. Carlson said. “The technology increases accuracy and allows us to customize placement of the implant to fit each patient’s unique alignment and anatomy.”
Orthopedic surgeons use the advanced technology to plan and perform joint replacements with a high degree of accuracy. The implant feels natural and gives patients more strength, better function and greater balance in the joint.
“Our investment in this innovative technology demonstrates our commitment to provide our community with exceptional health care close to home,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO.
Robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgeries are performed at Goshen Hospital. In many cases, patients are able to go home the same day as their surgery.