Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians Urology
GOSHEN — Nurse Practitioner Kristin Abbs welcomes new patients at Goshen Physicians Urology. She works with Dr. Jeffery Bolduan to treat adults and children with disorders of the urinary tract system, including the kidneys, bladder and prostate.
“Nurse practitioners like Kristin are vital to the health and well-being of our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Along with Dr. Bolduan, our urology care team gives patients in our community greater access to specialized care.”
Abbs is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Bellin College of Nursing in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.
Middlebury woman interning at clinic
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Manchester students have been placed across the United States with summer internships in a variety of fields.
Kora Beasley of Middlebury is among those students.
The Northridge High School graduate is majoring in Population Health and is interning this summer with the Community Health Clinic in Topeka. There, Beasley is assisting the research department with current studies, shadowing practitioners and carrying out various projects throughout the clinic.