Mobile gardens starting up
GOSHEN — Goshen Health recently launched a mobile garden project with grant funding from the Indiana Department of Health to increase access to healthy foods in vulnerable areas. The seven garden units are equipped with basic materials and tools needed to successfully start container gardening – pots, soil, seeds, plants, hand tools and more.
“We’re excited to lead the mobile garden project, access to healthy food is so important and gardening is a valuable skillset,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “This is a prime example of how working together can lead to a big impact. We are grateful for the many partners that made this project possible.”
To launch the project, Goshen Health partnered with several organizations. Goshen College public health students helped identify and interview potential garden sites. Alpha Lumber and R. Yoder Construction built and donated rolling garden carts to assure ease in transport and storage. Purdue Extension Elkhart County helped pair each site with a Master Gardener to serve as a resource for that site.
Current mobile garden locations include: Riverside Terrace, Rosedale High Rise, Stratford Commons, The Village Empowerment Center, The Post, McNaughton Park and North Webster Community Center.
For more information, email: CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com.
Wound center receives award
GOSHEN — Goshen Wound & Hyperbaric Center received the Center of Distinction Award from Healogics, certified provider of advanced wound care services by The Joint Commission. When wounds don’t heal on their own, it may be necessary to see a wound care specialist to prevent scarring, infection, gangrene or, in extreme cases, even loss of limb.
The Center of Distinction Award is given to centers that consecutively meet or exceed standards of patient satisfaction rates of higher than 92% and wound healing rates of at least 92% in a median of 28 days. Goshen Wound & Hyperbaric Center is one of 15 centers in Indiana to receive this award.
“Whether we are treating a patient for complications from diabetes, vascular disorders or trauma, we want to help get them healthy again and return to the activities they love quickly. Our Colleagues’ dedicated effective and compassionate wound care — along with our patients’ active commitment to their healing — have helped us achieve remarkable results,” said Dr. Mark Ranzinger, Medical Director of Goshen Wound & Hyperbaric Center.
The center offers life-changing treatment to those who have chronic wounds by applying a multidisciplinary approach with specially trained providers, advanced therapies, individual treatment plans and compassionate care.
Parkview Health’s Becky Gonzalez recognized
FORT WAYNE — Becky Gonzalez, director of human resources operations, Parkview Health, has been recognized as a statewide HR Standout in the 2023 Indianapolis Business Journal HR Impact Awards. The award recognizes human resources professionals who excel in their roles leading or facilitating HR for their companies.
Gonzalez joined Parkview in 2007 as an HR manager and has served in her current role as director of HR operations since October 2019. In her role, she oversees day-to-day HR needs for Parkview and its more than 15,000 clinical and professional co-workers.