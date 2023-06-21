Interventional pulmonologist joins cancer center
GOSHEN — Goshen Center for Cancer Care has expanded its team of board certified specialists with the addition of Interventional Pulmonologist Muhammad “Sammy” Bostaji.
Dr. Bostaji provides the most advanced minimally invasive procedures to diagnose patients with diseases or disorders of the lungs, airways, esophagus and chest, according to information provided by Goshen Health. He is specially trained in endoscopic procedures to remove blockages from the lung airways.
“More people are newly diagnosed with lung cancer in Indiana than nearly any other state,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Dr. Bostaji’s additional fellowship training in interventional pulmonology and advanced diagnostic procedures means our patients have more options and often less invasive ways to diagnose lung cancer.”
Dr. Bostaji received a Doctor of Medicine from Aleppo University School of Medicine in Aleppo, Syria. He completed fellowship training in interventional pulmonary medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He also is fellowship trained in critical care medicine, geriatrics and palliative care.