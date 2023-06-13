Goshen Health offers advance care planning seminars
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is offering free advance care planning seminars at Goshen Hospital in the Arbor Conference Center.
Advance care planning is a process to document the medical care a person wants to receive if they are unable to communicate their wishes.
Seminars will start on June 20 and run every third Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required at GoshenHealth.com/Plan-Ahead or by calling 574-364-2288. Participants are encouraged by organizers to bring a family member or close friend who will be involved with their healthcare decisions.
The seminar will explain the role of an advance care plan, help people consider what to include in their plan and how to designate a healthcare representative. At the conclusion, participants will have the opportunity to schedule a private appointment to complete their documentation.
Seminar facilitators are certified by Honoring Choices Indiana – North Central, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to proactively engage people in our community in conversations with their loved ones and medical providers about their goal for quality of life and advance care planning.
“Advance care planning is for adults of all ages. We are excited to collaborate with Honoring Choices and bring this seminar back to our community,” said the Rev. Donald Johnson, spiritual care coordinator at Goshen Health.