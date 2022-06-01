New NP for OB/GYN practice
GOSHEN — Danae Bell has joined the medical team at Goshen Physicians OB/GYN as a family nurse practitioner.
Bell provides preventive and acute care for women of all ages to help them maintain health and wellness, according to information provided by Goshen Health. She brings more than 14 years of experience in caring for women, newborns and families during labor and delivery at Goshen Hospital’s Birthplace and as they transition to home.
“We are pleased to have Danae stay in her hometown and continue to serve the healthcare needs of our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “Danae shares our commitment to helping patients take an active role in their health and well-being.”
Bell received a Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global, an online degree program. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University South Bend.