COVID clinic set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Center for Healing and Hope, in partnership with Medicine Reimagined DPC, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at their office at 400 W. Lincoln Ave. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccines will be offered to anyone ages 6 months and older, a news release stated. All doses will be from Pfizer-BioNTech. There is no insurance required, no appointment necessary and no cost involved.
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. First doses, second doses (if applicable), and boosters will be available. Vaccine coordinators will offer to schedule second doses at the clinic at a later date for anyone needing a second shot. For a three-dose regimen, such as children ages 6 months to 4 years, the third vaccine will need scheduled at least eight weeks after the second dose at any area clinic or pharmacy that offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age range. A list of available locations will be available for anyone requesting information. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, the release added.
Parkview offering 3D mammography
LAGRANGE — State-of-the-art 3D mammography is now available in both LaGrange and Noble counties.
Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview LaGrange Hospital recently upgraded their imaging equipment to offer the latest technology for monitoring breast health, according to a news release.
3D mammography is a proven tool in discovering breast cancer early on when it is most treatable. In fact, with 3D technology, doctors can detect the disease an average of 15 months earlier than with conventional, 2D mammography.
This state-of-the-art technology produces highly detailed, multi-layered images, like pages in a book, giving clinicians a clearer view inside the breast tissue than the flat images of 2D mammography.
The process of getting a mammogram is essentially the same for 3D as for 2D. The new machine has the capability to provide either 2D or 3D mammography and takes images of compressed breast tissue, the release notes. Images are reviewed by a board-certified radiologist, who then reports results to the patient’s physician.
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Parkview LaGrange, call toll free 1-877-225-5747. Appointments are available Monday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Parkview Noble, call 260-347-8611 or toll free 1-877-225-5747. Appointments are available Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Be your own lifeguard
GOSHEN — Swimming is a popular activity during the summer months. And according to Purdue Extension, knowing the basics of water safety is extremely important no matter your age.
Drowning is currently the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4, information from the Extension reads. Drownings can happen in small bodies of water just as quickly as they can happen in big bodies of water, according to the news release.
One of the biggest leading causes of child drownings is a parent/instructor not being present. Instructors teaching children how to swim should be CPR-certified and have basic water rescue skills. They should know what to do in case of an emergency and always have eyes on the child while being within arms-reach.
When teaching a child how to swim, a parent should be present to learn about their child’s comfort level in the water and tendencies while swimming, the release reads. Make it a priority to teach your child how to swim or find a trusted instructor. The younger they are, the easier it is for them to get used to water.
Take note of your child’s comfort level with their instructor. Do they know this adult? Do they trust this adult? Swimming is a survival skill that should be taught when the child feels comfortable and ready.
Always pay close attention to your child when around bodies of water including a lake, ocean, pool, etc. According to the Extension, never leave a child unattended near or in the water even if the child has a floatation device. If your child is around a home pool, consider putting up a fence or gate to create a safety barrier.
Children are resilient and can be very quick learners and adaptors. Make sure to always be aware of surroundings and have the child within arm’s reach when teaching them how to swim, the release reads. Always check the water and call 911 if your child goes missing.