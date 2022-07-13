Goshen Health welcomes physician assistant
GOSHEN — Elise Sharkey, PA, has joined the surgical oncology team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
She assists oncologists during surgeries for patients with various types of cancers. Sharkey also provides a continuity of care for patients from initial assessment to post-surgery follow-up.
“The partnership between our doctors and physician assistants is vital to our cancer program,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Physician assistants like Elise expand access to care and allow oncologists to manage more complex cases.”
Sharkey received a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Butler University in Indianapolis. She also holds a Bachelor of Science and Health Sciences from the same university.
Elkhart County Board of Health to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health is set to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104.
The meeting will be in-person, but may also be viewed on YouTube by going online to https://bit.ly/2L4GaES.
The next regular meeting of the board will be Aug. 25.
IU neuroscientists to study marijuana
BLOOMINGTON — The legalization of marijuana in several states brings with it the greater possibility that younger populations will use marijuana. Indiana University researchers are specifically focused on studying cannabis use in adolescents ages 12 to 14, as use during this critical period of brain development could impair working memory and increase the risk of psychosis later in life.
Neuroscientists in the IU Gill Center for Biomolecular Science recently received more than $2 million from the NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse to use mice to better understand the impact of cannabis use during adolescence, with a goal of developing therapies to treat adverse effects in humans.
“This is a significant public health concern,” said Hui-Chen Lu, director of the Gill Center and a professor in the IU College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences. “Today’s cannabis strains are being bred for increased THC content. It’s very different and much riskier than the more traditional strains used in the past. There’s an urgent need to understand the effects of these new strains.”
Ken Mackie, a Jack and Linda Gill Chair of the Gill Center and a professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said studies indicate that heavy use of cannabis with high THC — particularly cannabis use that begins between ages 12 and 14 — increases the risk of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders from two- to five-fold.
Lu and Mackie have developed a new method to use mice to better understand the effects of cannabis use during adolescence. They will be studying the underlying molecular changes that account for behavior changes, like working memory deficits.
Lu and Mackie will also be studying CBD because the consumption of marijuana may involve a mix of CBD and THC, and earlier work from IU Bloomington suggests that CBD might protect from THC’s negative effects.
As plants are bred to increase THC, CBD levels in the plant decline. The researchers will explore whether CBD has any harmful effects on its own and how it protects the developing brain from the adverse consequences of adolescent THC exposure.