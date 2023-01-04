Vaccine clinic this Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, will hold its next COVID-19 health clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Arena Michiana, 2401 Middlebury St.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: ages 5 and older — first dose, second dose and updated (bivalent) booster
• Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: ages 12 and older — first dose, second dose and updated (bivalent) booster
• Flu vaccine: ages 5-64
• COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
• Information table: COVID-19 health consultation with a bilingual health professional
• Health screenings: cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, A1C
All services will be offered free of cost. No documents are required. Community members are invited to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Routine screenings for cervical cancer save lives
GOSHEN — Goshen Center for Cancer Care has joined a national effort to highlight the importance of regular screenings for cervical cancer during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January.
Two tests help prevent cervical cancer or find early signs of disease when more treatment options are available. A Pap test looks for changes in cells of the cervix that can lead to cancer if left untreated. The HPV test looks for signs of the human papillomavirus, the primary cause of nearly all cervical cancers.
“Screening tests and safe, effective vaccines give us powerful tools that can prevent cervical cancer and save lives,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “We encourage all women over age 21 to get tested regularly for early signs of cervical cancer.”
Guidelines for cervical cancer screenings recommend that women get their first Pap test at age 21, Goshen Health officials stated. If it’s normal, they can get a routine test every three years until age 29.
At age 30, options are to get a Pap test every three years or an HPV test every five years until age 65. Women may choose to get both an HPV and Pap test every five years.
More than 14,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. Studies show the HPV vaccine can decrease the chances of getting cervical cancer by 90%.
Parkview LaGrange recognized for infant, maternal health
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital has been recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association — in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box — for its commitment to infant and maternal health. The announcement was made at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best-practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Parkview LaGrange earned the INspire Hospital of Distinction designation based on its having implemented best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.
This is the third consecutive year that Parkview LaGrange has been recognized in the program.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located at 207 North Townline Road in LaGrange.
Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology offering appointments
ELKHART — Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology is now offering appointments on C.R. 17 in Elkhart at Goshen Physicians Parkway at 17, 851 Parkway Ave, Elkhart.
“We’re excited to expand specialty care in the Elkhart community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “Patients now have access to primary, orthopedic and gastroenterology care at this convenient location.”
Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner Amy Pointon will provide services at the Elkhart office.
Existing patients can schedule an appointment with Pointon by calling the gastroenterology office at 574-537-1625. New patients with gastroenterology concerns should talk with their primary care provider about a referral to Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology.