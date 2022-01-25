Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Sabrina McKinney has joined the provider team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care as a family nurse practitioner. She provides immediate medical care for patients who have non-emergency illnesses or minor injuries, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
“Same-day care is important for families in our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Nurse practitioners like Sabrina give patients more access to the care they need when they need it.”
McKinney has more than six years of direct patient care experience as a registered nurse in hospital care units, including Goshen Hospital, Goshen Health officials said. She also is recognized as a leader in supporting nursing teams to provide high quality care for patients and families.
McKinney received a Master of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University South Bend.
Winter games challenge — a fun way to be more activeGOSHEN — Goshen Health is offering a winter games challenge to encourage the community to be more active. The challenge runs from Feb. 7-18 with 10 challenges in 10 days and includes participation prize drawings, such as a set of snow tubes or pack of classic family games.
To participate, people must be enrolled in ActiveTrac, a free program to track exercise activity. They can enroll in the program at GoshenHealth.com/ActiveTrac.
Each time a person logs activity during the challenge, they are entered into a drawing for the prizes. After the challenge ends, participants can continue to use this free online resource to track their physical activity and earn more rewards.
To find out more, contact 574-364-2496 or CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com.
