Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction
GOSHEN — Nurse practitioner Cathy Wesson welcomes new patients at Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction. She manages the center’s team approach to weight loss by coordinating patient care with physicians, surgeons, dietitians and personal trainers. Wesson also provides motivational counseling and monitors patients’ medical status as they progress toward their weight-loss goals.
Wesson has more than 25 years of experience as a registered nurse in surgical and outpatient care units. Her most recent position was as a nurse practitioner at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
"Cathy brings a holistic approach to care that is vital for patients in bariatric and medically managed weight loss programs," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "Patient advocates, like Cathy, offer education, support and encouragement as patients take personal responsibility to make positive changes in their lives."
Wesson holds a Master and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College. She received an Associate of Science in Nursing from Purdue University in Fort Wayne.