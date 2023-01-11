Goshen Physicians hosts open house
NORTH WEBSTER — Goshen Physicians will host a public open house to celebrate the grand opening of the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location in the North Webster Community Center at 301 N. Main St., Suite 121 on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The entrance is located behind the building.
“Our partnership with the North Webster Community Center reflects the importance of making primary and preventive health care convenient and accessible,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “By working together, we open opportunities to build a healthier community for everyone.”
The open house will be an opportunity to meet the North Webster provider, Dr. Chelsea Wolf. Dr. Wolf is welcoming new patients. Call 574-244-0148 to schedule an appointment
Goshen Health to host mental health series
NORTH WEBSTER — To spark conversation and awareness surrounding mental health, Goshen Health is partnering with the North Webster Community Center to provide free, family-friendly programming on healthy coping strategies.
Topics include the benefits of physical activity, talking about your feelings, spending time outdoors and more. Programs will be held at the North Webster Community Center once a month from 10-10:30 a.m. The next program in the series is this Saturday.
No registration is required to attend. For more information or questions about the event, call 574-364-2496.