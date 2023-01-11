Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 knots Thursday morning increasing to 20 to 30 knots for the afternoon and overnight hours. Gusts up to 25 knots Thursday morning will increase to 35 knot gales in the afternoon and overnight hours. Waves 1 to 4 feet Thursday morning building to 6 to 10 feet Thursday afternoon and overnight. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&