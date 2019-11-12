Hospital receives national recognition for critical care
GOSHEN — The Intensive Care Unit at Goshen Hospital has earned its fourth Gold Level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, hospital officials announced in a news release.
The hospital is one of only two units in Indiana currently with Gold Level designation. It first received the award in 2009 and has achieved Gold level designation for each subsequent application.
Gold level designation means the hospital meets the highest standards for patient care and safety.
For more information, visit goshenhealth.com.
Spiritual care program scheduled at GreencroftGOSHEN — The Rev. Donald Johnson, spiritual care coordinator at Goshen Health, will speak on coping with the spiritual effects of chronic disease through the use of the 12 elements of spiritual health in an upcoming program.
The presentation will be part of Goshen Health’s Heart Failure Support Group meeting from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
The support group is free, and registration is not required.
The Heart Failure Support Group is open to all persons with heart failure and their families. The group meets at the same time on the second Thursday of every month at Greencroft Community Center. To learn more, call 574-364-2871 or visit greencroft.org.
Community diabetes chat session is ThursdayELKHART — Nurse practitioner Jacelyn Hostetter will be the guest speaker at a community diabetes chat session from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Elkhart Health & Aquatics, 200 E. Jackson Blvd.
The event, which is being sponsored by Elkhart General’s Diabetes Support Group and the Center for Wound Healing, will also feature free blood glucose testing beginning at 5 p.m. before the event.
Hostetter is a board certified nurse practitioner in family medicine with prior bedside nursing care experience in the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric homecare with Beacon Healthcare.
The Elkhart General Hospital Diabetes Support Group is free and open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 574-523-3297.
Holiday open house at Goshen Home MedicalGOSHEN — The annual holiday open house will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Goshen Home Medical, 1501 S. Main St.
The open house will feature free blood pressure screenings by Goshen Health Community Wellness, free bone density screenings by Goshen Home Care & Hospice, mobility tune-ups by Goshen Home Medical and food, refreshments and a visit from Santa.
For more information, call 574-533-0626 or visit GoshenHomeMedical.com.
