Heart City Health
to host ribbon
cutting today
ELKHART — Heart City Health, along with the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Elkhart mayor Rod Roberson, will celebrate the opening of the Women’s Health office with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. today.
The ribbon cutting will take place at the new location, 1545 Cassopolis St., which will offer primary care, obstetrics and gynecology. The goal of the new office is to provide comprehensive care to women, especially during the childbearing years, as Indiana has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country, officials stated in a recent news release.
Between 2011 to 2015, Indiana had the seventh-highest infant mortality rate and the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
Those figures are what inspired Heart City Health’s CEO Esleen Fultz to expand the list of services and locations to be able to help more women in the Elkhart area.
“We are excited to add new services and a new location to our growing list of healthcare services. All of our providers accept patients on a sliding fee scale, as well as Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance. At Heart City Health, we feel that all people deserve access to high-quality healthcare regardless of age, race or financial situation,” Fultz said.
Doctors and midwives started seeing patients at the Cassopolis location Jan. 21. An open house and tour event will take place Feb. 5 for the general public. The open house will allow the public to meet the medical and support staff and take tours of the facility.
February Thrive talk scheduled for Feb. 4
GOSHEN — Goshen Health’s next Thrive talk will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at Greencroft Goshen, Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
Ram Khattri Chettri, service line administrator for Goshen Heart & Vascular Services, will offer a program on how stress, anger and sadness can affect heart health, as well as joy, contentment and laughter.
March’s topic will cover information on how exercise can help individuals feel better. Thrive meetings are offered from 11 a.m. to noon the first Tuesday of each month at the Greencroft Goshen.
To learn more, visit GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE or call 574-364-2496. All meetings are free and open to all. No registration is required.
Rehabilitation
experts affiliate
with Beacon
Health System
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Beacon Health System have announced a new collaboration. Under the terms of the professional services agreement, Mary Free Bed will manage the adult, inpatient rehabilitation programs at Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Beacon is the first Indiana-based health system to join the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network, which includes more than 30 Michigan hospitals with 350 inpatient rehabilitation beds, as well as extensive outpatient services.
A director from Mary Free Bed will lead the program. Sub-specialty Mary Free Bed physicians will provide virtual consultations and education. Four community Mary Free Bed clinical liaisons will help the Beacon staff identify patients who would benefit from acute inpatient rehabilitation.
Beacon’s inpatient rehabilitation physicians, nurses and clinical staff members will continue to provide direct patient care in the 20-bed units located at Elkhart General and Memorial Hospital.
Parkview Warsaw to expand into full-service hospital
WARSAW — Officials with Parkview Warsaw recently announced the facility is set to expand to become a full-service hospital. Plans include space for up to 30 inpatient beds, surgical services and additional specialty care.
As inpatient services become available, the facility will be renamed Parkview Kosciusko Hospital. Parkview Warsaw, which opened in 2016, offers outpatient services, including primary care, specialty clinics, rehabilitation therapy, imaging and an emergency department.
The project will be completed in phases, officials stated in a news release, starting with the build-out of existing shell space on the third floor of the facility. Plans also call for a 44,000-square-foot expansion on the west side of the facility, and a new medical office building on the campus.
All plans are subject to local government approval. An architect for the project has not yet been selected, and groundbreaking is tentatively set for the spring of this year, with all services projected to be available in 2022.
