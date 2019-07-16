GOSHEN
Goshen Hospice sponsors fair veterans program
Goshen Hospice is sponsoring a special veterans program at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair – Heritage Park Stage Friday, starting at 3:45 p.m. Veterans and active military will be granted free admission at Gate G until 5 p.m. The program will include music, presentation of colors, Quilts of Valor presentation and a pinning ceremony at the end.
“Military veterans deserve the highest quality of care and acknowledgment. We welcome all veterans and want to thank as many as possible,” said Brandie Yoder, director of Goshen Home Care & Hospice.
Goshen Hospice is a level four We Honor Veterans partner — recognized for the commitment made to ensure veterans have access to quality end-of-life care.
ELKHART
Alzheimer’s Foundation
welcomes new member
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently welcomed Riverview Adult Day Health Center in Elkhart as its newest member organization. Riverview Adult Day Health Center joins AFA’s network of more than 2,800 member organizations nationwide with the goal of providing support services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.
“AFA works closely with our member organizations to help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and connect them with programs, services and support,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer.
Riverview Adult Day Health Center helps seniors and adults with special needs stay in their homes with their loved ones longer by providing day services centered around participants’ cognitive abilities. The center also offers respite services for caregivers.
ELKHART
Lighthouse Autism Center to open new center
Lighthouse Autism Center, a therapy center for children with autism, has announced it will be opening a new location in Elkhart. This will be the seventh location for Lighthouse Autism Center, which opened its first center in Mishawaka.
Lighthouse Autism Center provides therapy utilizing the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis. The therapy programs are year-round and each child’s therapy plan is tailored to their specific needs. Currently, ABA therapy is the only behavioral intervention recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General for people with autism.
Lighthouse was founded by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, who are parents to a son with autism and have nearly a decade of experience working in autism services.
Lighthouse Autism Center will open its Elkhart center later this summer.
For more information, call 574-387-4313.
ELKHART
Caregivers invited
to learn more
about resources
A Resources for Caregivers event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1133 Kilbourn St.
David Toney from the Elkhart County Council on Aging will be providing a program for all those who may benefit from knowing more about senior resources. Ashlie Collier an elder care lawyer from Nappanee will be available to offer assistance with legal questions and Nikki Hardy-Pegals will discuss options for seniors at Riverside Adult Day Care.
Resource tables will be available.
The building is handicapped-accessible with ramp into the building and is air conditioned. Light snacks will be available.
For more information, call the office at 574-294-3823 or Sister Nora at 574-226-1412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.