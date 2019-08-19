Goshen Health offers free car seat safety event
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital’s labor and delivery department, Circle of Caring Birthplace, is partnering with Safe Kids Elkhart County to host free car seat safety inspections and installations in August.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, with the last inspection to begin at 11:45 a.m., at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Gate 6.
Inspections and installations are free.
According to organizers, each car seat will take about 15 minutes to inspect. Seats will be inspected on a first-come, first-served basis at Gate 6. Attendees should look for the directional signs.
Safe Kids is a nonprofit organization that works to help families and communities prevent children from injuries. The organization’s trained technicians host thousands of car seat checkup events across the country to teach communities about safety.
Volunteers needed for Goshen Health
GOSHEN — Goshen Health needs volunteers. While most volunteers are given assignments at Goshen Hospital’s lobby to greet patients and help them find their way to their destination (called Red Coats), there are positions available throughout Goshen Health.
Ideal candidates are comfortable talking to people, in good health and able to volunteer for four hours a week, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a high number of newly retired people choose to volunteer with us. Many of them stay on with us for years, making a significant contribution to the work of the organization,” said Karla Beasley, director of Volunteer Services. “To continue to provide the same depth of services, we need a steady stream of new volunteer applicants.”
To find out more about volunteering at Goshen Health, go to GoshenHealth.com or contact KBeasley@GoshenHealth.com or 574-364-2633.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.