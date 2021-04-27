Goshen Health begins community health needs assessment
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is conducting a community health needs assessment. Through surveys, focus groups and conversations involving community members and a range of nonprofit, for-profit and governmental groups, the current health needs of the communities being served will be identified and response strategies developed, according to information provided by Goshen Health officials.
Goshen Health conducts a community health needs assessment every three years. The overarching goal is to create a long-term plan that improves community health and wellness. This goal is achieved through broad-based engagement, healthcare education, preventive services and compassionate care.
Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health stated, “In a COVID-19 era, we need to understand the changing health needs of this region to effectively serve our community. We continue to listen to all segments of our community as we develop the best possible response plans.”
Goshen Health has invited key community stakeholders to serve with Goshen Health colleagues on a Community Advisory Council. The Community Advisory Council will help identify and prioritize the health needs and assist with the assessment process.
Christophel added, “Our goal is to create both short and long-term plans that improve community health and wellness through broad-based engagement, healthcare education, preventive services and compassionate care.”
Selig to lead Parkview Huntington Hospital
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Doug Selig has been appointed president of Parkview Huntington Hospital. Selig previously served as vice president of patient care at PHH under the leadership of President Juli Johnson, who was recently appointed chief nursing executive for Parkview Health.
Selig joined Parkview in 2007 as manager of the neurology, trauma and orthopedics unit at Parkview Hospital, now Parkview Hospital Randallia. He transitioned to PHH in 2008 to serve as manager of the emergency department, medication infusion unit and shift supervision before being appointed vice president of patient care in 2014.
Selig is a lifelong resident of Huntington County, aside from his four years serving in the U.S. Air Force. He and his wife, Hallie, have been married nearly 22 years.
Selig holds a Master of Science degree in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. He is an Advanced Nurse Executive with the American Nurses Credentialing Center and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.
Heart failure clinic aims to keep patients out of hospital
GOSHEN — When Dr. Farid Jalinous joined the team at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center, he was excited to start a clinic to help stabilize patients with heart failure and keep them out of the hospital. In September 2020, 10 patients were enrolled in the clinic. Today the clinic can take 15.
In addition to Dr. Jalinous, who is an interventional cardiologist, five other colleagues provide support to the patients, including a Telehealth nurse who daily monitors participants’ blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen and weight.
“The concept is to see patients frequently, adjust their medications often and keep them out of the hospital,” Dr. Jalinous said. “So far, since we’ve started the clinic, we’ve had a total of over 20 participants — one as young as 30 years old — and zero readmissions. We’ve been 100% successful at preventing emergency visits, urgent diuretic infusion and death among our heart failure patients. It’s labor intensive, but it’s worth it because our patients are doing so well.”
“We are really proud of this work, which is a collaboration between Goshen Heart & Vascular Center, nursing care coordination, primary care providers and the Accountable Care Organization,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “This effort shows it takes a village of experts to provide specialized care for those with heart failure. Identifying the disease early, reducing risk factors and slowing the disease’s progression — all of these improve the health of our patients and the quality of their lives.”
To participate in the program, patients have an ejection fraction of less than 40%. Ejection fraction measures the amount of blood pumped out of the left ventricle with each contraction. A normal ejection fraction is between 50% and 70%. One patient in the clinic started the program with only 20% and graduated the program with 55%, Goshen Health officials said, adding “Because blood pumping means oxygen finding its way through our bodies, poor pumping makes us fatigued.”
“A lot of what we do is education,” said Jessica Smith, registered medical assistant, who is the clinic’s heart failure coordinator. “We teach patients to read labels, monitor their intake of fluids and salt — emphasizing the connections between what they eat, their daily measurements and how they feel.”
Other criteria for participation in the heart failure clinic are recent or frequent hospitalizations or trips to the emergency department; a new diagnosis of chronic heart failure; and barriers related to transportation, motivation, medication management or finances. The clinic has resources and interpretation available for patients whose first language is Spanish.
To find out more, call Goshen Heart & Vascular Center at 574-533-7476, ext. 3932.
