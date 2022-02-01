Early heart attack care webinar
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a free Zoom webinar to discuss the early signs of a heart attack on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Ram Khattri Chettri, family nurse practitioner and service line administrator for Goshen Heart and Vascular Center, will discuss what symptoms of a heart attack can appear long before a massive event occurs. Learn how early recognition and response saves lives.
Registration is required for this free webinar at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE. For more information, call 574-364-2496.
Council on Aging appoints new board member
ELKHART — The Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc., which provides services for those who are aging or disabled in Elkhart County, recently appointed a new member to its Board of Directors.
“We are excited to welcome Dale Bennett to our board as we expand our organization to meet the demand of our growing senior population in the county and support their family members,” said CoA, CEO David Toney. “Dale brings a considerable amount of experience from the business community and will be instrumental in our success.”
Bennett has been a general manager at Lippert in Goshen with the Core Products Division starting in 2022. Prior to this, Dale was the director of operations for MORride International Inc., where he spent 23 years guiding the organization’s growth to 13 facilities at six campuses, reporting directly to the owner and directing seven plant managers.
He has more than 38 years of experience in the community, has shown expertise in being a leader, developer and a team catalyst for growth and strategic expansion. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife Margie, their family and friends and five grandchildren.
