Goshen Home Medical hosts drive-thru holiday party
GOSHEN — Goshen Home Medical’s annual holiday open house will be a drive-thru party this year to ensure health and safety for everyone while still sharing the joy of the season with the community.
The event will be take place this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goshen Home Medical, 1501 S. Main St, Goshen.
Participants should plan to enter on West Lafayette Street for the drive-thru procession.
The drive-thru will feature Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Christmas music, to-go lunch, sweet treats and other special gifts and surprises provided by Goshen Home Medical, Goshen Home Care & Hospice, Colorful Hair Studio and State Farm Office of Scott Roth.
Registration for the to-go lunch is available at Eventbrite.com/e/219427542687 or by calling 574-533-0626.
The showroom will also be open with special prices on new holiday gift items and “cash-and-carry” home medical equipment. Masks are required and there will be several hand sanitizing stations for shoppers.
