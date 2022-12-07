Goshen Retreat welcomes nurse practitioner
GOSHEN — Nurse Practitioner Colleen Shay now accepts new patients at Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center. She focuses primarily on coordinating services for women at high risk for breast cancer, including screenings, risk assessments and diagnostic tests.
Prior to joining the Retreat, Shay provided healthcare services for patients of all ages at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Keystone.
“Women at risk for breast cancer appreciate patient advocates like Colleen who provide support and peace of mind as they make decisions about their health care,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Colleen also brings clinical experience in preventive care and disease management to her new role at the Retreat.”
Shay earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Calumet College of Nursing in Hammond. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner.
Goshen Center for Cancer Care welcomes surgical oncologist
GOSHEN — Surgical Oncologist Sharmila Roy Chowdhury has joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She has extensive experience in the surgical treatment of hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancers, gastrointestinal cancers, sarcomas and endocrine tumors. In addition to laparoscopic and robotic surgeries, Dr. Roy Chowdhury has advanced training in therapies that combine surgery and chemotherapy in one procedure to treat patients with peritoneal cancer and other abdominal malignancies.
“Dr. Roy Chowdhury brings an expertise in treatment of rare abdominal cancers that is unmatched in our region,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “With our multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, more patients can stay close to home for highly specialized treatment that typically is available only at large academic institutions elsewhere in the country.”
Dr. Roy Chowdhury received a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research at the University of Madras, India. She completed fellowship training in surgical oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Beacon Health receives COVID-19 vaccination outreach extension
Beacon Health System has been granted an extension to continue COVID-19 vaccination outreach activities that began under $4.8 million in grants last spring from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
This extension will allow Beacon Health and its community partners to continue to provide valuable education and services focused on increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among Hispanic, Black and Amish residents of Elkhart, St. Joseph, LaPorte and Marshall counties through July 2023, according to a statement from Beacon.
“We are so very fortunate to have received this grant extension so we can continue to provide COVID-19 outreach education about how to stay safe and healthy,” said Kimberly Green Reeves, Beacon’s Director of Community Outreach. “Our community initiatives are essential in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is important we continue to remain vigilant to protect the health of our community.”
Since receiving federal funding in April, Beacon has collaborated with Saint Joseph Health System and a number of community partners, including universities, social service agencies and public health departments to mobilize and train community outreach workers, the statement reads.
The Beacon Community Impact team and Saint Joseph Community Health and Well-Being will continue to deploy grant funding to operate mobile vaccine clinics across the region. Since April, these teams have held more than 234 outreach events, 221 vaccine clinics and vaccinated more than 3,334 members of our community.
Beacon Community Impact will also continue hiring additional nonclinical, bilingual community health workers and creating education and outreach efforts to educate people about the safety, effectiveness and availability of vaccines, Beacon stated in a press release. These initiatives are aimed at reducing the disparities in vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases and fatality rates that are more dramatic in these counties than other parts of Indiana.
“We are ‘Called to care’ for our community. Our continued partnership with Beacon Health System allows us to provide COVID vaccinations throughout the region and in our neighborhoods to complement educational efforts,” said Michelle Peters, Vice President, Community Health and Well-Being, Saint Joseph Health System.
The website CovidSmart.org will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine facts, educational materials in English and Spanish and video stories from local residents who were vaccine hesitant and had a change of heart. The site also offers a calendar of COVID-19 vaccine clinics and local testing site information.
“More recently, we have seen an increase in the number of community members receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination. This is always exciting for us because it means another person is protected,” Green Reeves said. “We want community members to understand that there is still a risk and vaccination is still the safest form of protection. It is important to remain on this path so we can continue to uplift the health of the community.”