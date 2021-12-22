Jason Field new Lutheran CEO
FORT WAYNE — Jason Field has been named CEO of Lutheran Health Physicians effective Jan.10. Field was most recently chief operating officer of the Owensboro Health Medical Group in Owensboro, Ky.
Field brings more than three decades of experience to his new role and will be responsible for leading Lutheran Health Physicians’ five medical groups throughout northeastern Indiana, which represents more than 40 medical specialties.
In addition to his work in Kentucky, Field has held leadership positions with medical groups in California, Oregon and Terre Haute. His career achievements include improving patient satisfaction scores, implementing online scheduling, expanding access and recruiting new physicians to meet the community need.
“Jason’s skill in developing strategic partnerships, team building and long-term planning made him an ideal choice for this role,” said Scott Teffeteller, Lutheran Health Network CEO. “His background in developing initiatives to improve the management of chronic care conditions will also be instrumental as we develop new and improved ways to care for patients throughout northeastern Indiana.
“Jason has a proven track record of working with physicians,” said Lutheran Health Network chief medical officer Vishal Bhatia. “His experience with quality management and patient experience is an asset. We are happy he has chosen to join our team.”
“I am really looking forward to returning to Indiana and working with the team at Lutheran Health Physicians to build on its existing strengths and identify opportunities to make healthcare delivery in our community the best experience possible,” Field said.
Field grew up in Decker, Ind. and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Indiana University and Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from Purdue University as well as a Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in Valparaiso.
SJHS NICU receives Excellence Award
MISHAWAKA — The neonatal intensive care unit at St. Joseph Health System recently announced it has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, a national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement. Press Ganey recognizes SJHS as a top-performing healthcare organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience in the NICU.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a competitive achievement for leading health care organizations, according to information provided by SJHS. The annual award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.
“Press Ganey is honored to recognize Saint Joseph Health System as one of the nation’s leaders in NICU patient experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by SJHS’s incredible efforts and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”
The recent addition of NicView streaming cameras allow families to remain connected to their babies even when they cannot be physically present.
In addition, the NICU team has completed several initiatives that are focused on improving communication to families from time of admission until time of discharge, according to the information provided. These initiatives were developed from a desire to maintain quality and patient experience as top priorities.
“Saint Joseph Health System is pleased to be recognized for the critical work performed in our NICU,” said Loretta Schmidt, SJHS chief nursing officer. “The award reflects our colleagues’ hard work and dedication to ensure the best possible care in our NICU and all aspects of care provided by Saint Joseph Health System.”
