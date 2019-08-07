GOSHEN
Eating for a healthy heart
Dr. Richard E. Collins, known as the “cooking cardiologist,” will be presenting how the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program can improve heart health Tuesday.
Attendees can find out how food can help (or hurt) their heart, sample some plant-based foods, talk with current Ornish patients and watch a cooking demonstration from Dr. Collins himself. This free event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at College Mennonite Church.
GOSHEN
Sports medicine doctor joins Goshen Physicians
Board-certified, primary care sports medicine doctor Nicholas DeFauw has joined the provider team at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. He brings advanced training in family medicine and a fellowship in sports medicine to the practice.
Dr. DeFauw treats patients of all ages, from young athletes and adult exercise enthusiasts to weekend warriors and others with muscle or bone injuries or pain.
“We are pleased to bring Dr. DeFauw’s expertise in concussions and head injury management to our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO.
DeFauw received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing. He completed fellowship training in sports medicine at John Peter Smith Health System in Fort Worth, Texas. His family medicine residency was at St. John Providence Health System – Osteopathic Division in Madison Heights and Warren, Michigan.
DeFauw received a Bachelor of Science in human biology and medical technology at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
SOUTH BEND
Beacon welcomes chief clinical officer
Dr. Sam El-Dalati has joined Beacon Health System as chief clinical officer. Dr. El-Dalati will lead the organization’s clinical excellence and quality outcomes initiatives for all inpatient, outpatient and physician office-based locations.
A board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, El-Dalati served as the chief clinical officer and chief network integration officer for the past 11 years at Bon Secours Mercy Health — Lorain Region in Ohio.
Dr. El-Dalati earned his medical degree at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, and a Master’s of Business Administration degree in healthcare from Cleveland State University.
