Cancer center adds nurse practitioner
GOSHEN — Nurse practitioner Rachel Kratzer joined the gynecologic oncology team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care earlier this month. She cares for patients with cancers of the reproductive system, guiding them from diagnosis and treatment to surveillance and survivorship. In addition to pre- and post-operative care, Kratzer provides gynecological exams and screenings as well as minimally invasive procedures.
“We welcome Rachel to our cancer team,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “She brings an appreciation for our collaborative approach that’s vital to providing exceptional patient care.”
Kratzer has more than a decade of nursing experience in emergency departments, urgent care and occupational medicine clinics. She holds a deep respect for each patient’s decision about care and centers her approach on individual preferences and needs.
In addition to her certification as a nurse practitioner, Kratzer holds a master’s degree from Goshen College and a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla.
Blood drive set at Bristol library
BRISTOL — The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St.
For more information, call 574-848-7458.
101-year-old makes donation to hospital
ELKHART — Wilkie Bush, 101, recently donated $35,000 to the Beacon Health Foundation to help support programs at Elkhart General Hospital.
When Bush was a young man in Elkhart, he didn’t have a lot of money.
“My motto was ‘If you’re going to spend your time doing something, spend it on helping people,’” he said. “The early years, I didn’t make a lot of money to give back, so I gave time.”
While Bush served on the Elkhart General Hospital board in the late 1960s, the hospital constructed the East Tower. After 12 years of service, he left the board and was named the second member emeritus.
In 1973, Bush set up his first trust so he could think about giving some of what he’d earned. That trust is still in place and includes Elkhart General Hospital.
He still supports the work of the hospital, and he said recently he’s grateful for a good life in Elkhart and believes in giving back when possible.
“I just don’t complain about my life at all,” he said.
