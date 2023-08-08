Lutheran Kosciusko receives award
WARSAW — People who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than urban counterparts and have a 40% higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a gap that has grown over the past two decades.
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital is committed to changing that.
For efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural health care outcome disparities, Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award.
“We are proud that our team is being recognized for the important work we do every day to improve the lives of patients affected by stroke, giving them the best possible chance of recovery and survival,” said Lynn Mergen, CEO, Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. “Rural communities deserve high quality stroke care. I’m proud of our team for their commitment to stroke care excellence and this achievement.”
The award recognizes hospitals for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging and stroke expert consultation.
Doctor joins Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Syracuse
GOSHEN — Dr. Karla Troyer, DO, is welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine in Syracuse. She provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages, including newborns, adolescents and adults.
Dr. Troyer follows the footsteps of her father, Dr. Larry Allen, who has practiced family medicine in Syracuse for 30 years. Dr. Allen is retiring Sept. 1.
“Our family medicine providers like Dr. Troyer are dedicated to delivering the best care possible close to home for families in our region,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “We appreciate Dr. Troyer’s focus on preventive medicine, wellness and education to help patients feel their best through all the transitions of life.”
Dr. Troyer earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University – DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. She received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Engineering Studies from Purdue University in West Lafayette.