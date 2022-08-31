Lighthouse offering tickets to dinosaur event
SOUTH BEND — Lighthouse Autism Center, a provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, announced a partnership with Dinosaur Adventure to offer free tickets to this Saturday and Sunday event at the South Bend Century Center.
Lighthouse Autism Center is partnering with Dinosaur Adventure to offer 40 tickets to children with autism and their families, as well as a sensory hour 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on both days of the event. The tickets will be offered to families currently enrolled at Lighthouse Autism Center.
“Dinosaur Adventure offers a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun,” according to a statement from Lighthouse. “For two days only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. While giant dinosaurs are the ‘meat and bones’ of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features baby dinosaurs with which guests can interact.”
Other activities at the event include a realistic fossil search, Jurassic Jeep races, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, dinosaur rides, and more.
The event is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the South Bend Century Center, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Guests can expect the average adventure to last two to three hours. Tickets start at $25 and should be purchased in advance at www.dinosauradventure.com/south-bend. Most activities, except for the mining area and face painting, are unlimited with each child’s admission.
Goshen Physicians Family Medicine welcomes primary care doctor
GOSHEN — Dr. Rene Alonzo has joined Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park. He provides complete care for the entire family, from newborns and adolescents to young adults and older generations.
Dr. Alonzo has fellowship training in addiction medicine and is an advocate for substance-use prevention, treatment, remission and recovery, according to a statement from Goshen Health. He provides care to address the chronic nature of the disease.
“Our family medicine providers build relationships with patients that last through all the stages of life,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We welcome Dr. Alonzo’s approach to caring for families the way he would want his own family treated.”
Dr. Alonzo earned a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Picard, Dominica. He received fellowship training in addiction medicine at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Alonzo holds a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Studies from University of Notre Dame. He is also fluent in Spanish.
$1M to aid in opioid response
WARSAW — Bowen Center, in partnership with four other community partners, has been awarded a $1 million Opioid Response Implementation Grant from the Health Resource & Services Administration though the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services. The goal for this community-driven grant is to create a unified community response to those seeking addiction recovery treatment and will support several addiction recovery efforts in Kosciusko County.
“This is a huge success for Kosciusko County and its efforts to promote recovery and wellness within this community,” said Wayne Peterson Stephan, Bowen Center director of Addiction Recovery Services. “This grant will go to fund a number of community initiatives and roles that will help create and maintain a community of recovery here in Kosciusko County.”
The consortium for the grant includes Bowen Center, Warsaw Wayne Township Fire Territory, Fellowship Missions, Live Well Kosciusko and K21 Health Foundation.
According to a statement from Bowen, the grant is designed to assist individuals in finding recovery, with a primary focus on those with opioid use disorder, but not exclusive to that addiction and will specifically target homeless, and justice involved persons.
“I’m very excited for this collaborative grant that will help so many in the recovery community in Kosciusko County,” said Eric Lane, Fellowship Missions executive director. The grant will fund the following initiatives:
• Funding to offset the costs of Sublocade (injectable Suboxone) which is used for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder, which can be cost prohibitive for some individuals, especially the uninsured.
• Hire/train three peer recovery coaches — two through Bowen Center and one through Fellowship Missions.
• Hire a workforce recovery coordinator through Live Well Kosciusko who will work with area employers on employee education, development of second-chance programs, creation of workplace practices that support recovery and provide those in recovery a chance for employment.
• Hire a recovery coordinator stationed at Fellowship Missions to assist with expansion services and additional beds.
Warsaw Wayne Township Fire Territory will provide community training on Naloxone use and distribution. Its CARES coordinator will help connect individuals who have overdosed and had emergency response to community treatment and recovery resources.
Lisa Harman, Live Well Kosciusko president & CEO, said, “Our workforce recovery coordinator will provide assistance to employers to implement legally sound policies and best practices that will help current employees who are struggling with substance misuse. In addition, our coordinator will be a bridge between employers and those in recovery who have been in the criminal justice system. Our goal is to help our family, friends and neighbors who have struggled to discover their purpose and pursue employment, even in fields that might have been closed to them in the past.”
EMS team to teach CPR skills
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s EMS team will begin offering quarterly CPR classes for the public this fall, starting Sept. 19. The class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the EMS station, 0982 N. 00 East-West, LaGrange.
Instructors will help participants become familiar with the technique for performing CPR on someone whose heart has stopped beating. Participants will practice on training manikins, so class size is limited to 12 people per session to ensure everyone gets to practice. In addition, basic first aid is covered in the class.
“In a heart attack, accident or drowning situation, every second counts because when a person’s heart stops beating, their brain is being deprived of oxygen,” said Logan Ison, EMS manager for Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble hospitals. “If someone present knows CPR, they can begin chest compressions on the person immediately to get the blood circulating again until our EMS team or other first responders arrive. The more area residents who know CPR, the better the chances that a life in jeopardy can be saved.”
Anyone age 13 or older may participate. Cost for the class is $20 per person. Participants will receive American Heart Association certification in the form of an official CPR card, delivered electronically.
Advance registration and payment by credit card are required. Visit www.Parkview.com/CPR for more information. Registration must be completed by Sept. 15. Individuals who have registered will be contacted in order to make their payment. The next class is scheduled to begin Dec. 5.
Kosciusko County COVID-19 testing site moved
WARSAW — Bowen Center announces that its COVID-19 testing site in Warsaw has moved to make way for construction at Center Park where it has been operating. The new location is Our Lady of Guadalupe church, located at 225 Gilliam Drive, Warsaw. The hours will remain Monday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Labor Day.
The free, drive-up testing site offers English/Spanish language technicians to administer the tests which are available to anyone 2 years old and older. People do not need an appointment, a doctor’s referral, insurance or to be a resident of Kosciusko County.
For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.