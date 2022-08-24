Primary care provider joins Middlebury office
GOSHEN — Dr. Madeline Vandecappelle, M.D., has joined Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Middlebury. She specializes in family medicine with a focus on preventive care and management of chronic diseases.
“Our patients welcome the patient-centered care that Dr. Vandecappelle brings to our family medicine practice in Middlebury,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “She shares our values of respect and trust for all patients and their families.”
Dr. Vandecappelle received a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Genomic and Molecular Genetics from Michigan State University in East Lansing. For her residency in family medicine, Dr. Vandecappelle was with Fort Wayne Medical Education Program in Fort Wayne.
Osteopathic doctor joins Goshen Physicians Family Medicine
SYRACUSE — Dr. Chelsea Wolf, D.O., joined Goshen Physicians Family Medicine. Dr. Wolf is starting at the Syracuse office and will transition to a new Goshen Physicians location in North Webster this fall. She provides comprehensive health care for patients of all ages, from newborns and adolescents to young adults and older generations.
Services Dr. Wolf offers range from preventive care to chronic disease management. She holds a special interest in women’s health and family planning as well as diabetes and insulin management.
“We are pleased to expand access to primary care for families in the lake country of Kosciusko County,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Dr. Wolf’s medical training in rural communities gives us more ways to serve the needs of patients throughout the lifecycle.”
Dr. Wolf received a Doctor of Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. During her residency in family medicine, Dr. Wolf was with Fort Wayne Medical Education Program in Fort Wayne.
Nurse Ashley Ganger honored with DAISY Award
GOSHEN — Ashley Ganger, a registered nurse who divides her time between Goshen Hospital’s Emergency Department and NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians, received two nominations for Goshen Health’s DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award. The award is part of an international program to honor and celebrate the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.
The first nomination from Jessica Cripe described the care her son received in Emergency: “She went above and beyond. My son had to visit the ER. He was hysterical because he was afraid of what they were going to have to do to him. Ashley came in and calmed him down. She was calm and compassionate. She could tell certain things were going to upset him more and she avoided those words while still being informative and communicating what was going to happen. When I needed to use the restroom, my son was afraid to be alone. I asked if she would stay with him while I went. She didn’t hesitate and said ‘absolutely.’ As I was coming back, I could hear her chit-chatting with my son. I asked my son what they talked about and he said ‘life and just general stuff.’ After leaving, my son said, ‘I’ve never had a nurse that nice that seemed to really care.’ … If we ever have to visit the ER again I hope she is there and is our nurse.”
The second nomination was from Deb Detweiler, who wrote, “From the minute Ashley came into the room I felt better. She was calm, so I could be calm. Never a question that I was in good hands. We had some of the same life experiences and it was real, not just words to pass the time. I was treated well from the moment I got there until the moment I left by everyone I came into contact with, but she stands out. … Her confidence and caring made my experience so much easier.”
To nominate a nurse at Goshen Health for the DAISY Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/DAISY-Award. The DAISY Foundation (who promotes and distributes the awards) was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. To learn more, visit DAISYFoundation.org.
Time for colorectal screening
GOSHEN — To raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screening, Goshen Center for Cancer Care is mailing free FIT kits to people who qualify. A FIT kit is a fecal immunochemical test kit that allows a qualifying individual to gather a stool sample in the privacy of their home and mail it into a lab for analysis.
A FIT kit identifies signs of blood in the stool, which can signal a problem. If the results show abnormalities or changes, the next step is a diagnostic colonoscopy. The free FIT kits will be offered to our communities for three months.
“While a colonoscopy screening is still the gold standard for colorectal cancer prevention, we also know that FIT kits can be a good first step in screening to qualifying individuals,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to be offering these free in-home screening tests and making a difference in the health of our community.”
A few of the requirements to qualify for a free FIT kit are being between the ages of 45 and 74, not having had a colonoscopy in the last 10 years and not having a personal or family history of colorectal cancer. Those who are interested should go to ShareAStool.com and take the short quiz to see if they qualify.
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.