New sleep and allergy practice opens
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 to celebrate the opening of Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine and to recognize Dr. Yatin Patel for his 28 years of service.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 2417 Berkshire Drive, Goshen. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.
To mark the occasion, Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health, and Sultan Niazi, medical director of Goshen Sleep & Allergy Medicine, will each say a few words. Patel will also attend the event and have the opportunity to speak.
“We are thrilled to add this new specialty to our Goshen Physicians practices and expand community access to sleep and allergy healthcare,” Christophel said in a provided statement. “At the same time, we celebrate Dr. Patel’s enormous contribution to our community in pulmonary, sleep and allergy medicine. We’ve enjoyed partnering with him through the years and look forward to celebrating with him at the open house.”
Goshen Physicians formally purchased Patel’s Goshen Sneeze & Snooze Clinic upon his recent retirement. Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine will offer services to patients who struggle with allergies — seasonal and chronic — or sleep issues like sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy and restless leg syndrome.
For more information about Goshen Health go to www.GoshenHealth.com.
Donors needed to prevent blood shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks, according to a news release. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase.
People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit the organization’s Twitter page at @RedCross.
Hospital named most socially responsible
MISHAWAKA — Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was recently named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.
The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities, according to a news release. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency and clinical outcomes.
“Within Saint Joseph Health System we say we are ‘Called to Care’ in everything we do,” said Chris Karam, president of SJHS. “This recognition is an affirmation that our colleagues are truly a compassionate and transforming healing presence in the communities we serve.”
SJHS is a not-for-profit health care system located in North Central Indiana that offers acute-based hospital care and post-acute services including: community wellness, physical rehabilitation, home care, physician clinics, outpatient services, independent and assisted senior living, memory care and affordable senior apartments.
SJHS serves more than 200,000 members of the Michiana community annually and is a Regional Health Ministry of Trinity Health in Livonia, Michigan.