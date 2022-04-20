The truth about weight loss, body size
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a free Zoom webinar on dieting and weight at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Registration is required.
Registered Dietitian Justine Bender will lead the talk on the topic, answering questions about why some people gain or lose weight more easily or what the best diet is for their health.
Bender will teach people how to take control of their health in an honest, judgment-free way, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
To register for this free webinar, go online to https://goshenhealth.com/activetrac.
For more information, call 574-364-2496.
Bowen Center offering free Naloxone kits
WABASH — Bowen Center’s Wabash office now offers free, confidential access to Naloxone kits. Naloxone, sometimes referred to as Narcan, is medication designed to help rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Center is partnering with Overdose Lifeline and a local nurse who is volunteering her time to ensure the box remains stocked with single dose kits for the community.
Bowen Center Wabash director, Danielle Gargiulo, encourages anyone struggling with opioid addiction or who has a family member, friend or co-worker struggling with an opioid addiction to take Naloxone kits to have on-hand in the event of a suspected overdose.
“The medication is safe and will not harm someone if administered who is not experiencing an opioid overdose, but it can reverse the effects almost immediately,” Gargiulo said.
The Bowen Center is located at 255 N. Miami St. in Wabash. People can take what they need any time of the day or night. The NaloxBox is a self-dispensing box mounted outside of the center’s Community Room entrance.
“Each kit contains simple instructions to follow,” Gargiulo said. The NaloxBox is like a free book or food box you find in communities with easy access to anyone in need.
