Aldana joins practice
GOSHEN — Amanda Aldana, nurse practitioner, is welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Elkhart.
She cares for patients of all ages, from infants and adolescents to adults. In addition to routine wellness exams, Aldana provides immediate care for patients with acute illnesses and injuries and manages chronic conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.
Aldana is bilingual in English and Spanish and helps bridge communication barriers between patients and providers.
“Aldana brings advanced knowledge and skills that are key to providing quality care for patients and families in our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We welcome her dedication to patient care and leadership in evidence-based practices.”
In May, Aldana will complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Spring Arbor University in Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University of South Bend.
‘Train Your Brain’ program offered
ELKHART — There are steps which can be taken to better the lives of those who are currently facing, or will potentially face in their future, a dementia diagnosis. Education and awareness of the disease is key, according to Purdue Extension officials. Thus, the focus of a program being offered by the Extension is to understand dementia, the warning signs, benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to better overall brain health.
The public is invited to join in this free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered May 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library – Cleveland Branch, 53715 C.R. 1, Elkhart.
Register in advance by calling Jenn at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
Diabetes series sign up ongoing
NAPPANEE — Diabetes is a very serious and costly health condition, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose levels, exercise regularly, and eat healthy can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life, according to information provided by Purdue Extension.
Purdue Extension Elkhart County is offering the statewide Dining with Diabetes series in May. Dining with Diabetes is a weekly class that runs for four weeks. The four classes will be offered May 1, 8, 15 and 22. Classes will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Nappanee Public Library. A follow-up session will take place Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.
The class is open to those with diabetes, their family members, and caretakers. The series costs $40 per person or $65 per couple and includes a notebook and printed materials (couples will share a notebook). Advance registration is required and participants are asked to attend all class sessions.
Participants will learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise, and how to understand common diabetes related medical tests as well as how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare, and tasty. Recipes will be demonstrated and samples will be available to participants.
Register online at https://cvent.me/ErmdAP by Friday. For more information, contact Emily Christ at 574-533-0554 or email ewitters@purdue.edu.
Sleep center reaccredited
GOSHEN — Goshen Sleep Disorders Center has earned its fourth consecutive reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
During the reaccreditation process, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release, the sleep center demonstrated that its sleep medicine program meets the highest standards for patient safety, evaluation, outcomes and quality care.
“This distinction reaffirms our commitment to the highest quality of care in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “It also recognizes our dedication to educating our community about the connections between sleep and overall health and well-being.”
Goshen Sleep Disorders Center has held AASM accreditation continuously since first awarded in 2002.
“One in three adults don’t get enough uninterrupted sleep to protect their health,” said Dr. Sultan Niazi, medical director for Goshen Sleep Disorders Center and Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine. “Our goal is to deliver the quality care patients deserve and improve sleep health.”
The Sleep Disorders Center focuses on comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleep apnea and narcolepsy. The center is accredited by AASM to provide home sleep apnea tests as well as diagnostic sleep studies.