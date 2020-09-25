ELKHART — A group of about 50 people, all unmasked, crowded into the meeting room of the Elkhart County Health Department Thursday night, causing the Health Board meeting to be canceled.
According to Lou Pierce of Big Idea Co., who sent a press release on behalf of the Health Board, the meeting room is relatively small and members of the health board felt the situation made it impossible to conduct business in a safe environment.
“Health Department Board members, several of whom are physicians who see patients with compromised immune systems every day, could not responsibly enter the room,” the news release states.
The meeting will be rescheduled as a digital meeting via Zoom or WebX next week, Pierce wrote. Public comment will be a part of the meeting. The date is expected to be announced today.
Prior to the cancelation, the Health Board sent information concerning some findings that were going to be released that evening.
The information provided said that “hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been dramatically reduced over the past four months in Elkhart County.”
Dr. Randy Cammenga, who is chairman of the Elkhart County Health Department Board of Directors, stated in the press release, “The fight is far from over, but this progress is a direct result of our dedicated frontline health care workers, local task forces and the citizens of this region working together. We’ve gone from being described as a ‘hot spot’ in the nation, to a place where hospitalizations are down significantly, businesses are back at work and schools are in session.”
Cammenga and fellow board member Josi DeHaven, were going to review key metrics that show the coordination required to protect the public is working.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” DeHaven stated. She works as a population health manager at Goshen Hospital. “But it’s important for everyone to know that this work is having a significant impact in the fight against the virus.”
“This is a long-term battle,” Cammenga said. "But the recent data is strong evidence that we should continue doing everything we can to ensure the safety of every man, woman and child in Elkhart County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.