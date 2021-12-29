GOSHEN — Dr. Richard Brent Hostetter, a former cancer surgeon affiliated with Goshen Hospital, has been identified as Elkhart County’s next health officer.
During a special meeting held early Wednesday morning, members of the Elkhart County Board of Health voted unanimously to approve an employment agreement between the board and Hostetter appointing him as the county’s interim health officer beginning Jan. 1.
With his appointment, Hostetter will replace current county health officer Dr. Bethany Wait, who in early October announced that she will be stepping down from the post at the end of the year.
Wait was hired as the county’s health officer Dec. 23, 2020, replacing retiring Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz. She assumed her duties Jan. 1 of this year.
“So, before you today is an employment agreement between the Elkhart County Board of Health and Richard Brent Hostetter, MD, ready for your approval to appoint him as interim health officer beginning Jan. 1,” county attorney Steve Olsen said of Wednesday’s vote.
Following the vote, Olsen noted that a final step remains before Hostetter’s appointment as the county’s new interim health officer can be made official.
“One reminder, just for the awareness of all, is that there is one more step to the official approval process, which will be the commissioners must now take the next step of certifying the appointment and approving the appointment and contract,” Olsen said. “Following that, it will be official on Jan. 1, 2022.”
According to the board, the county health officer is entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the public health concerns of Elkhart County. This is accomplished through the various divisions and programs of the Elkhart County Health Department.
NEW ADMINISTRATOR
Also Wednesday, the board’s members were notified that Melanie Sizemore has accepted the position of health administrator for the Elkhart County Health Department. Sizemore had been serving as the department’s public information officer.
“Today, we advance our mission of our employees and community potential, and the board is pleased to announce that Melanie Sizemore has accepted the position of health administrator for the Elkhart County Health Department,” said board chair Josi DeHaven. “The role will support the work of the leaders of the programs in the health department to improve the health outcomes of the residents of our community.
“I’ve known Melanie in her role, especially working with her in emergency management, to be deeply committed to this community,” DeHaven added. “She will be active in listening to the needs of our community and focused on the mission, which is particularly to serve the unmet needs of the residents of our community related to health.”
ABOUT THE BOARD
The Elkhart County Board of Health is a seven-member board that serves the county’s residents with health information, services and programs.
The board typically meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, though there are no meetings in July or November and December’s meeting typically falls on the first Thursday of the month.
Board meetings start at 7 p.m. and, when held in person, are held in the Elkhart County Administration Building, Room 104, 117 N. Second Street, Goshen. All meetings are open to the public.
